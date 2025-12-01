Tekleen Celebrates One Year at Expanded Santa Fe Springs Headquarters

Tekleen Tekleen Automatic Filters Tekleen New Office Santa Fe Springs, CA

Tekleen marks one year at its expanded Santa Fe Springs headquarters, boosting production, speeding delivery, and strengthening customer training and support.

Moving into our new headquarters was more than an address change. It created a space that reflects who we are, and one year later this facility has strengthened service and set the stage for growth.” — Nagui Elyas, Chief Executive Officer of Tekleen.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC, a global leader in automatic self-cleaning water filtration , is celebrating the one year anniversary of its move to a newly expanded headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California. The move, completed in 2024, marked a major step in Tekleen’s growth, bringing together engineering, assembly, testing, and fulfillment under one roof.The facility was designed to support every stage of Tekleen’s operations with precision and efficiency, from production to delivery. Over the past year, the expansion has allowed Tekleen to streamline manufacturing, shorten delivery times, and provide customers with an even higher level of service.“Moving into our new headquarters was more than just an address change. It was about creating a space that reflects who we are as a company,” said Nagui Elyas, Chief Executive Officer of Tekleen. “One year later, we can confidently say this facility has strengthened our ability to serve customers and set the stage for our continued growth.”The headquarters has also become a hub for customer engagement. With dedicated training rooms featuring cutout filters, Tekleen has hosted customer events, technical training sessions, and lunch and learn opportunities that bring clients closer to the technology. The space includes an expanded fulfillment center, as well as assembly lines and testing bays staffed by experienced engineers and technicians who ensure each unit is built and verified to Tekleen’s exacting standards.“This new facility has been a tremendous resource for both our team and our customers,” said Dan Flanick, Chief Revenue Officer of Tekleen. “We have welcomed clients here for training sessions and demonstrations, giving them hands-on experience with our filters and showing exactly how they operate. At the same time, our expanded fulfillment center and dedicated engineering staff allow us to respond faster and provide a higher level of service. It has truly become a place where our people and our customers connect.”Located in one of Southern California’s most connected industrial corridors, the Santa Fe Springs headquarters gives Tekleen direct access to major ports, airports, and freeways, ensuring fast and reliable delivery for customers across the United States and worldwide.As Tekleen celebrates this milestone, the company continues to focus on its core mission: delivering reliable, efficient, and sustainable water filtration solutions that reduce waste, protect critical systems, and lower operating costs.About TekleenFounded over 40 years ago, Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC is a leading manufacturer of automatic self-cleaning water filters, serving industries including mining, power generation, food and beverage, data centers , municipal utilities, irrigation, and more. Tekleen filters reduce water waste, protect valuable equipment, and deliver reliable performance across a wide range of applications. The company is headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California.For more information, visit www.tekleen.com Media ContactHani PhilobbosChief Marketing Officer

