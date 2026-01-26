Tekleen Prepares Data Centers for the Cooling Demands of the AI Revolution

ILLUSTRATIVE EXAMPLE USING TYPICAL OPERATING ASSUMPTIONS AT 300 GPM Data Centers & AI Cooling Tekleen

Tekleen highlights uninterrupted water filtration for AI driven data center cooling, cutting fouling, water use, and energy while maintaining full flow.

We have seen how water quality impacts cooling reliability. In data centers, any interruption carries real consequences, making uninterrupted filtration essential for performance and savings.” — Dan Flanick, Chief Revenue Officer, Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global data center capacity expands to support artificial intelligence, robotics, cloud computing, and high-density workloads, cooling system reliability has become a defining factor in facility performance. With cooling systems accounting for an estimated 40 to 50 percent of total data center energy consumption, maintaining clean, uninterrupted water flow is increasingly critical to operational stability.Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC is reinforcing the role of uninterrupted water filtration in data center cooling systems, positioning automatic self-cleaning filtration as a foundational component of reliable condenser water and cooling tower performance as compute densities continue to rise.Suspended solids, biological growth, and debris circulating through cooling systems contribute to fouling on heat exchangers and condenser tubes, degrading heat transfer efficiency and increasing pumping energy. Studies indicate that as little as 0.002 inches of fouling can increase pumping energy requirements by up to 20 percent, placing added strain on cooling infrastructure and increasing operating costs in mission-critical facilities.Tekleen automatic self-cleaning water filters address these challenges by maintaining continuous, uninterrupted flow during cleaning cycles. Backwash is completed in under 10 seconds without external pumps or motors. Stainless steel screens provide filtration down to 2 microns, removing up to 99 percent of suspended solids while preserving stable thermal performance across cooling systems.Traditional filtration technologies, including sand media filters, were not designed for the operational demands of modern data centers. Backwash cycles interrupt filtration, water loss during cleaning can reach up to 97 percent, and fine particles in the 20 to 40 micron range continue to circulate through sensitive cooling equipment, allowing fouling to persist between maintenance cycles.For decades, we have seen firsthand how water quality directly impacts cooling reliability across industrial, HVAC, and mission-critical applications, said Dan Flanick, Chief Revenue Officer at Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC. In data center environments especially, any interruption or degradation in cooling performance carries real consequences. Experience across thousands of installations consistently shows that uninterrupted filtration and precise solids removal protect equipment, reduce water use, and deliver measurable long-term savings.By reducing fouling and maintaining clean heat transfer surfaces, uninterrupted filtration supports stable approach temperatures, preserves chiller efficiency, and lowers overall energy demand. Tekleen systems also use up to 95 percent less water per cleaning cycle compared to traditional sand filtration, helping facilities reduce makeup water consumption and wastewater discharge. To illustrate the impact of filtration choice on water consumption and operating costs, the following example compares typical cleaning behavior and water use for Tekleen automatic self-cleaning water filters versus traditional sand media filters under common operating conditions.ILLUSTRATIVE EXAMPLE USING TYPICAL OPERATING ASSUMPTIONS AT 300 GPM - See Image.NOTE: This illustrative example uses typical operating assumptions and reflects filtration-related water and wastewater impact only. Additional savings from reduced chemical usage, labor reduction, preserved energy efficiency, and avoided downtime are not included.Tekleen automatic self-cleaning water filters are applied across a wide range of data center cooling architectures, including cooling towers, condenser water loops, closed-loop chilled water systems, and emerging high-density and liquid-cooled environments. The systems operate using line pressure only and require no consumables, supporting predictable maintenance and lower lifecycle cost.As data centers continue to expand across water-stressed regions and adopt higher-density compute technologies driven by AI and robotics, uninterrupted flow and efficient water management are becoming defining requirements rather than optional enhancements.Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC will showcase its data center cooling solutions at the AHR Expo, taking place February 2 to 4, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Attendees are invited to visit Tekleen at booth SU2808 to see live demonstrations of Tekleen automatic self-cleaning water filters and speak directly with Tekleen experts about cooling system design, AI-driven load demands, and water filtration strategies for modern data center environments.For more information or to request the comparison materials, contact data@tekleen.com.About Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLCBased in Santa Fe Springs, California, Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC has manufactured automatic self-cleaning water filters for more than 40 years. Serving industries including mining, steel, power generation, agriculture, and data centers, Tekleen filters are engineered to deliver uninterrupted flow, lower operating costs, and long-term reliability.Media ContactTekleen Automatic Self-Cleaning FiltersChief Marketing Officer: Hani PhilobbosEmail: hani@tekleen.com

