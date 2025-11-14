Fish Creek bridge construction updates

Update: Nov. 12

JACKSON, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Reiman Corp began paving operations on the Fish Creek Bridge on Wyoming State Highway 22 near Wilson today and the work will carry through tomorrow. Once paving has concluded, crews are scheduled to stripe the roadway Thursday evening. Crews will then need some time to perform some minor shoulder grading on Friday morning. Once the shoulder grading is complete, crews will put traffic back on the bridge and remove the detour. The new estimated opening time is late Friday afternoon.

“We were hoping to finish a day early, but we ran into some issues with scheduling logistics and material delivery—but we will finish by Friday, which was the scheduled completion date,” Hammond said.

The scope of the second phase of work for this project involves milling and full removal of asphalt, as well as base and some additional material, placing new base material, and repaving the new grade near the town of Wilson on WYO 22 at road marker 5.40 at the Fish Creek Bridge. The completion date for the work is Nov. 15, 2025.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission awarded the emergency contract valued at approximately $768,000 for the repairs of the Fish Creek bridge structure in Wilson to Reiman Corp, of Cheyenne. The work was awarded in a special meeting via Zoom on Oct. 1. The structure was scheduled for repairs in WYDOT’s State Transportation Improvement Plan in 2028, but earlier this year, WYDOT identified some damage to the cap structure on the bridge during a routine inspection. Although there is no danger of failure, WYDOT had concerns with the bridge’s ability to safely support larger vehicles like snowplows without further damage. To safely support heavier traffic, WYDOT proposed an emergency contract to make immediate repairs to the bridge. WYDOT is currently working on plans to replace the structure as soon as the design work and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process are completed, which should be in two to three years.

Nov. 10

JACKSON, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Reiman Corp are continuing with work on the Fish Creek Bridge on Wyoming State Highway 22 near Wilson. The work, which began last Wednesday, is progressing on schedule despite some early weather concerns.

Crews have milled off roughly 300 tons of old asphalt from the bridge deck and regraded the approaches to the bridge.

“The driving surface of the bridge will be lower by 6 to 8 inches, that’s why we have to remove material and regrade the roadway,” WYDOT resident engineer Bob Hammond said.

This morning, crews were able to complete the work on the road base for the bridge, so paving operations can begin tomorrow. Paving operations should last roughly two days, weather permitting. Once paving operations are complete, crews will be able to open the bridge to traffic.

“We are shooting for an opening Thursday, which will be one day ahead of schedule,” Hammond said.

The Teton County restriction order will remain through the duration of the work. More details on the restrictions can be found here: Teton County Restriction Order.

