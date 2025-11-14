Governor Newsom adds additional pre-deployed resources to Southern California in advance of storm

Pre-deployment efforts ensure that resources are ready to respond quickly, minimizing the potential impact of mud and debris flows and potential flash flooding, especially in areas that have burned in recent wildfires.

The additional pre-deployment in Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and Los Angeles counties now brings the total pre-deployment of resources in the five counties to more than 400 total personnel, including 29 engines, four Urban Search & Rescue companies, eight dozers, five Swiftwater teams, four helicopters, and seven dispatchers, beginning Thursday, Nov. 13, at 8 a.m. through Sunday, Nov. 16, at 8 a.m.

Local fire agencies identify when conditions in communities may require additional resources and submit requests to the state for support. The staging locations and response assignments are coordinated by local officials. The California Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid System remains available for local fire officials to request additional resources during an incident if necessary.

All Californians should take proactive steps to stay safe and alert as heavy rain and flooding potentially impact the state this week. Protect yourself and your loved ones by following these official California safety recommendations:

For more information on storm safety and general preparedness, visit Ready.ca.gov.