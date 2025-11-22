California shatters training records with 650 new CAL FIRE officers in 2025

CAL FIRE has successfully trained over 650 new Company Officers in 2025 with four training centers operating at full capacity. The newest, the Atwater Training Center in Merced County, opened in July 2025 to meet growing training demands. Additional facilities are in Redding and Riverside.

This historic achievement underscores the department’s consistent and sustained commitment to developing highly skilled, professional leaders to serve the State of California.

CAL FIRE Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler acknowledged the efforts required to meet this workforce demand during his keynote address:

“This milestone year of training represents our commitment to the future of CAL FIRE and the safety of California,” said CAL FIRE Director and Fire Chief Tyler. “We recognize the achievement of these 38 students, as well as the dedication of our training staff who maintained exceptionally high standards while sustaining this record-setting pace.”