First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom leads Gender Equity Summit on technology and well-being

The Summit convened cross-sector leaders in technology, education, philanthropy, and more to discuss the current digital environment and its effects on youth and women, while underscoring the need for innovative partnerships and solutions to promote online safety, equity, and well-being for all. The conversations at the Summit demonstrated that California is the home of innovation and leads globally in modernizing systems while protecting people by developing both opportunities and guardrails of AI. 

This year, the First Partner also announced the release of her Nourishing Mind & Body Family Guide, the latest addition to the Tech/Life Balance parenting series created by her non-profit, the California Partners Project. This new guide offers tools to help parents have real conversations with their kids about what they are experiencing online related to bodies, fitness, and food.

