Maine DOE Update – November 14, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Maine DOE Celebrates Successful First Annual Green Schools Symposium

On Friday, November 7, 2025, hundreds of Mainers representing schools, nonprofit organizations, and local businesses attended the first annual Green Schools Symposium, held at Thomas College in Waterville. This event, designed to celebrate environmental education and climate action in Maine schools, is part of the Maine Green Schools Program—a partnership between the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future (GOPIF) that supports schools across the state in advancing sustainability in four key areas: leadership, facilities, curriculum, and career pathways. | More

New Evaluation Tool Available to Support Professional Growth of School Nurses

School nursing is a complex and evolving specialty that plays a vital role in student health and academic success. To support the professional growth and evaluation of school nurses, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has developed a resource that school administrators may find helpful as a complement to local performance and development processes. | More

Maine DOE Continues to Expand Access to High-Quality Literacy Professional Development

As part of the Maine State Literacy Action Plan, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to announce another opportunity for Maine educators to access evidence-based literacy professional learning modules at a reduced cost. This comes in addition to a similar previous announcement in October of 2025. | More

REMINDER: Applications Open for Maine DOE 2025-2026 Student Cabinet

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is now accepting applications for the 2025-2026 Maine DOE Student Cabinet, a group of students who collaborate with Maine DOE staff to provide input on educational opportunities, improvements, and policy for the State of Maine. The deadline to apply is Thursday, November 20, 2025. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

PBIS in Action: Students Take the Lead in Building Belonging at Sumner Memorial High School

Sumner Memorial High School in Sullivan is undergoing a cultural transformation, thanks to the implementation of Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), a training and coaching framework that has not only improved behavior but also fostered deeper connections between students and staff. By integrating PBIS into everyday school life, the school has strengthened its sense of community and pride, and students are leading the way. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.