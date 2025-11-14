Yayday Reaches 100,000 Users Nationwide, Launches Major Platform Expansion Beyond Birthday Deals

Yayday hits 100K users, launches Happy Hour Finder, Discount Deals, Daily Specials & programs honoring veterans, nurses, & teachers across all business types.

Reaching 100,000 users nationwide validates what we've known all along: people want a way to discover great local deals & businesses need an efficient way to reach customers who are ready to visit” — Johnny Warren CEO

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yayday, the nationwide platform connecting local businesses with customers through promotional discovery, announced today it has surpassed 100,000 users and is leveraging this momentum to launch a comprehensive suite of new features that transform how Americans discover deals in their communities.Originally focused on birthday freebies, Yayday is now evolving into a full-spectrum local lifestyle discovery platform, helping users find everything from happy hour specials and fitness class deals to skydiving adventures and salon services – all from businesses in their own neighborhoods."Reaching 100,000 users nationwide validates what we've known all along: people want a simple way to discover great local deals, and businesses need an efficient way to reach customers who are ready to visit," said Johnny Warren, CEO of Yayday. "This milestone gives us the scale to do something much bigger. We're not just about birthdays anymore—we're about connecting Americans to every type of local business experience, every day of the year."Four Major Features Launching In the Coming Days:Happy Hour Finder enables users to discover happy hours happening near them in real-time without having to spend time on the streets discovering who does and doesn’t have happy hour specials..Discount Deals showcases major promotional offers across all business categories, helping local businesses drive traffic during strategic periods while giving users access to significant savings on dining, wellness, entertainment, retail, military discounts, nurses week discount and more!Daily Specials features rotating deals from local businesses of all types—whether users are looking for Taco Tuesday, National Ice Cream Day deals or a midweek massage special.Yayday works with an expanding network of local businesses across diverse categories, including restaurants, fitness centers, tanning salons, hair salons, retail outlets, entertainment venues like paintball and skydiving centers, and countless other lifestyle businesses. The platform's enterprise pricing model accommodates both independent businesses and multi-location companies looking to promote across their footprint."We're building the paradox of national scale with hyperlocal impact," added Yayday founder Corey Ross. "A teacher in Austin, a veteran in Cleveland, and a nurse in Seattle can all open Yayday and instantly see what businesses in their specific community are offering—whether that's dinner, a workout, an experience, or retail therapy. That's the power of this platform."With 100,000 users nationwide and growing, the platform represents significant power for local businesses. Yayday is positioned to help businesses fill capacity during slower periods, attract new customers, and participate in meaningful community engagement programs.The added deals are available immediately to all Yayday users nationwide. Local businesses interested in reaching Yayday's growing user base can learn more about partnership opportunities at www.yayday.ai/partner About YaydayYayday is a nationwide B2B platform that connects local businesses with customers through promotional discovery. Serving diverse business categories from dining and entertainment to wellness, personal care, retail, and adventure experiences. Yayday helps businesses attract customers while providing users with a comprehensive platform for discovering local deals. With 100,000 users and growing across the United States, Yayday combines national reach with hyperlocal impact, all while supporting local businesses and communities nationwide.Media Contact: Jesse Scheller | Chief Creative Officer | jesse@yayday.fun

