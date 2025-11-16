Spokane Startup Yayday Quietly Surpasses 100,000 Users Nationwide While Tech Giants Dominate Headlines

Spokane startup Yayday quietly reaches 100K users nationwide, building national-scale local discovery platform outside traditional tech hubs.

The tools are democratized, the talent is everywhere, and the cost structure here lets us grow without the burn rate pressure that coastal startups face while trying to figure out their business model” — Johnny Warren, CEO

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While billion-dollar tech startups dominate headlines with massive funding rounds and Silicon Valley hype, a quiet success story has been unfolding right here in Spokane. Yayday, a locally-founded platform connecting consumers to local business deals nationwide, has surpassed 100,000 users —a milestone achieved through grassroots growth rather than venture capital means."We're not trying to be the next unicorn that burns through hundreds of millions in investor cash," said Johnny Warren, CEO and founder of Yayday. "We're building something real and sustainable. While everyone's watching the tech giants, we've been focused on solving an actual problem: helping Americans discover great local businesses and deals in their communities, while helping those businesses fill seats and attract customers."The platform, which began with a focus on birthday freebies, is now launching an expanded suite of deals, including Happy Hours, Daily Specials, and Discount Deals across diverse business categories—from restaurants and fitness centers to entertainment venues, salons, and retail. Yayday also brings discounts to the forefront that honor veterans, nurses, teachers, and other service professionals.Built and operated from Spokane, Yayday represents a growing trend of Pacific Northwest tech innovation happening outside the traditional corridors. The company's approach stands in stark contrast to the typical startup playbook: bootstrap first, prove the model, then scale deliberately."The narrative that you need to be in San Francisco or Seattle to build a successful tech company is outdated," Warren added. "We're proving you can build national-scale technology from anywhere. The tools are democratized, the talent is everywhere, and frankly, the cost structure here lets us grow without the burn rate pressure that coastal startups face while trying to figure out their business model".Yayday's 100,000 users (and growing) spread across the United States, with the platform serving local businesses in communities from Austin to Cleveland to Seattle to New York. The company's pricing model accommodates both independent businesses and multi-location companies, creating a bridge between national scale and hyperlocal impact.The achievement is particularly notable given the competitive landscape. Yayday operates in a space crowded with well-funded competitors backed by venture capital firms, yet has carved out significant user adoption through organic growth and word-of-mouth."We're certainly not against venture capital or big tech—but there's something satisfying about building a company that works, solves problems, without the pressure to grow at unsustainable rates or exit within five years," said Warren. "We're here for the long haul, and we're doing it from right here in Spokane."The platform's added deals are just days from launch for users nationwide. Businesses interested in reaching Yayday's growing user base can learn more about partnership opportunities at www.yayday.ai/partner About YaydayYayday is a Spokane Valley-based platform that connects local businesses nationwide with customers through promotional discovery. Serving diverse business categories from dining and entertainment to wellness, personal care, retail, and adventure experiences, Yayday helps businesses attract customers while providing users with a comprehensive platform for discovering local deals. With over 100,000 users (and growing) across the United States, Yayday combines national reach with hyperlocal impact, supporting local businesses and communities nationwide.Media Contact: Jesse Scheller | Chief Creative Officer | jesse@yayday.fun

