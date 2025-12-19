Catena Zapata becomes first South American winery to enter the 2025 Liv-ex Top 100 list

Liv-ex biggest risers in the Power 100 Nicolas Catena Zapata and Laura Catena

My dream is for every wine cellar in the world to have a section for Argentine wine. Being listed in Liv-ex’s Power 100 confirms we’re on the right path, already part of many collectors' cellars.” — Laura Catena, MD of Bodega Catena Zapata

MENDOZA, ARGENTINA, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liv-ex (The London International Vintners Exchange) is the world’s leading global marketplace for the trade of fine wine, serving as a benchmark for pricing, liquidity, and performance in the secondary wine market. Widely used by merchants, investors, and collectors, Liv-ex rankings reflect real trade activity and long-term relevance of estates within the fine wine ecosystem.Laura Catena, Catena Zapata ’s Managing Director and 4th generation vintner, says “Liv-ex is the leading platform for trading the finest wines from France, Italy, and a select few from the New World, and it exclusively deals with wines for collectors. One of my dreams before I die is for every wine cellar in the world to have a dedicated section for Argentine wine. So, being listed in Liv-ex’s Power 100 confirms that we’re on the right path, already part of many collectors' cellars, and that we’ll continue to be there in the future.”In the most recent Liv-ex Power 100 ranking, Catena Zapata is listed among the world’s leading fine wine brands. It is the only winery from Argentina and South America to be included in the ranking. No other South American winery has made the Liv-ex Power 100 list in the last five years.Liv-ex rankings are based on a combination of factors, including price performance, trade volume and value, and the breadth of wines traded. Inclusion reflects not only quality and reputation, but also liquidity and relevance within the fine wine market.According to Jamie Ritchie, MD of International & Auctions at Berry Bros. & Rudd (est. 1698, London), "Liv-ex is a reference point with fine wine collectors and the trade, who use its marketplace and its data to understand and report on trends in the global fine wine market. At Berry Bros & Rudd , we look at a variety of data sources to understand market conditions and Liv-ex is an important component. With BB&R opening its business in the US, based in Washington DC, we have an ever more global view, so determining how the market is evolving is ever more important. Catena Zapata entering the Power 100 List is a significant milestone for Argentine wines, as well as all the wines from South America.”Catena Zapata differentiates itself through:- Uncompromising Focus on Quality: The guiding principle for the winery is to produce wines that can stand with the best in the world, a vision established by Nicolás Catena Zapata in the 1980s. This commitment to excellence ensures the wines meet the high standards expected by fine wine collectors and investors.- Pioneering High-Altitude Viticulture: Catena Zapata was instrumental in discovering and developing extreme high-altitude vineyards in the Andean foothills of Mendoza, such as the acclaimed Adrianna Vineyard. This innovative approach demonstrated that world-class Malbec and other varieties could be grown in these unique terroirs, creating a distinct and valuable market position.- Adrianna Vineyard, located in the high-altitude, stony soils of the Gualtallary district of the Uco Valley, near the Andes mountains, is known for its cool climate, intense sunlight, and unique limestone/riverbed soils that produce exceptional Chardonnay and Malbec. It has been called the Grand Cru of South America. The Adrianna Vineyard holds more 100-points ratings than any other vineyard in South America.- Scientific Research and Innovation: Through the Catena Institute of Wine, the brand focuses on rigorous research into soil, climate, plant selection, and ageing potential, and has published 37 papers in peer-reviewed journals. This scientific approach ensures consistency and continuous improvement in quality, which is highly valued in the secondary market where consistency and age-worthiness are key.- Strong Brand Reputation and Critical Acclaim: Catena Zapata has received numerous international accolades, including being named "The World's Most Admired Wine Brand" by Drinks International in 2025, and having its wines receive multiple perfect 100-point scores from renowned critics. Such recognition translates into market demand and trade activity on platforms like Liv-ex.- Sustainability and Social Responsibility: The brand's commitment to sustainable practices and community support, including providing housing and education scholarships for employees' families, adds to its positive image and aligns with modern consumer and trade values.Catena Zapata’s continued presence and steady climb in the Liv-ex rankings highlights Argentina’s role in the global fine wine conversation and confirms the winery’s position among the world’s most collected wines, alongside historic estates from Europe and the United States.

