Jersey City Hosts First Official Chuseok K-Fest, Marking a New Civic Cultural Milestone

Jersey City Hall displays the U.S. and Korean flags side by side during the inaugural Chuseok K-Fest, symbolizing civic partnership and the city’s recognition of Korean-American heritage. Hyeong Reap Kim, honored with a City of Jersey City Certificate of Recognition for his 40 years of service to the Korean-American community, stands with Sylvia Kim, Chair of the HCCC Korean Chapter, and Emory Edwards, President of the Hudson County Chambe Families, children, and residents gather at City Hall Plaza during the inaugural Chuseok K-Fest, enjoying Korean traditional games, hands-on children’s activities, food tastings, and live kimchi-making demonstrations that transformed the plaza into a vibr

The first official Chuseok K-Fest in Jersey City brought performances, awards, and city partnership together, marking a historic recognition of Korean culture

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jersey City Hosts First Official Chuseok K-Fest Inside City Hall, Marking a New Civic Cultural Milestone

Jersey City made civic and cultural history by hosting the first official Chuseok K-Fest inside City Hall, becoming the first known municipality in the United States to formally declare and co-host a Korean harvest festival as part of its official civic calendar.

The event drew thousands of residents, unified families across neighborhoods, activated local businesses, and demonstrated the city’s deep commitment to cultural inclusion, community identity, and innovative public programming.

A Modern Cultural Showcase Centered on Creative Business and Community Engagement

From noon through late afternoon, City Hall Plaza evolved into a dynamic Culture & Creative Business Zone—a contemporary civic environment where heritage, food, design, entrepreneurship, and youth-led programs came together in a cohesive and modern urban showcase.

Rather than a traditional outdoor festival layout, the plaza operated like a cultural innovation corridor, highlighting small business vendors, K-food tastings, artisan demonstrations, wellness pop-ups, contemporary K-beauty activations, and cultural craft studios.

Families enjoyed signature Korean dishes such as tteokbokki, kimbap, mandu, and a live kimchi-making demonstration. Children played modernized versions of traditional games including ttakji, jegichagi, and paengi, while K-Pop music and interactive stations filled the plaza with energy.

This approach demonstrated how cultural programming—when supported by municipal leadership—can serve as a city-level creative economy platform, stimulating small business participation, strengthening neighborhood identity, and expanding inclusive public space activation.

One attendee captured the day succinctly: “This wasn’t just a festival. This was the moment Jersey City officially embraced Korean culture as part of its civic identity.”

Inside City Hall: A Curated Cultural Program Honoring Heritage and Future Generations

At 2:30 p.m., the celebration transitioned indoors to the City Council Chambers for “Honoring Our Heritage, Inspiring Our Future,” a curated cultural program that blended traditional Korean art with contemporary performance.

Assemblywoman Ellen Park (D-37) opened with remarks on the importance of heritage in public life and praised Jersey City’s commitment to diversity. Performances of the U.S. and Korean national anthems by Luca Kang (11) and Shinhee “Eva” Yoon (15) of the New Jersey Children’s Choir brought the chamber to a standing ovation.

A distinguished artistic lineup highlighted both historical and modern Korean expression:

Traditional Gayageum Byeong-Chang – Master Junghee Oh

Modern K-Dance “Cho Weol” – Joy Lee (Gibbum Lee) and company

Taekwondo Demonstration – Master Juwon Kim

Daegum Solo Performance – Woosung Jung

K-Vocal Art – Sooyeon Yoon

K-Hip-Hop Showcase – Clubby Yoo

K-Pop Dance Finale – Michelle Dance Academy (Featuring “Twilight,” second-place winners of the U.S. K-Pop Dance Competition)

The artistic program demonstrated how heritage can connect generations and strengthen civic identity—offering a model that cities across the nation can replicate.

Recognizing Korean-American Leadership Across Jersey City

The indoor ceremony also presented six honorees with official City Certificates of Honor signed by Mayor Steven Fulop, recognizing leadership in business, education, arts, digital innovation, community development, and public service:

Hyeong Reap Kim – CPA & Community Leader

Yun Jung Rhee – Artist, Educator, Curator

Sun Cho – Digital Strategy Executive

Jennifer Yun – Community Activist

Grace Chung – Community Development & Communications Leader

Soojin Jung – Real Estate Broker & Community Builder

These recognitions underscored the growing influence of Korean-American leadership within Jersey City’s civic and business ecosystem.

Chamber Leadership Praises the Event’s Cultural and Economic Impact

The Hudson County Chamber of Commerce emphasized the significance of the festival in strengthening the region’s multicultural and business landscape.

Emory Edwards, President of the Hudson County Chamber of Commerce, shared:

“We are immensely proud to have supported Jersey City’s inaugural Chuseok Festival and Korean-American Community Recognition Day. This celebration highlighted the depth, creativity, and economic strength of our Korean-American community. Events like this not only enrich the cultural landscape of Hudson County but also strengthen our regional economy and business ecosystem. We look forward to continuing this meaningful partnership and supporting its growth in the years ahead.”

His remarks reflected the broader belief among institutions that cultural programming can drive both community unity and long-term economic value.

K-Fest America: A Scalable Model for Cities Nationwide

In her keynote remarks, Sylvia Kim, Chair of the HCCC Korean Chapter, announced that Chuseok K-Fest will become an annual Jersey City tradition and will expand to other cities under the new banner “K-Fest America.”

“What began as a festival has become a civic declaration—that culture can build community, and community can build business,” Kim stated.

She emphasized that K-Fest America will function as a regional network where culture, entrepreneurship, and civic collaboration intersect—offering a scalable model for municipalities seeking innovative approaches to cultural policy, small business activation, and community engagement.

A Foundation for K-Town 2.0 and Jersey City’s Global Future

As Jersey City prepares to welcome global visitors for the 2026 World Cup, Chuseok K-Fest establishes the foundation for K-Town 2.0, a modern multicultural district that celebrates creativity, business growth, and cross-cultural collaboration.

The event positions Jersey City as a national leader in culture-driven urban development—demonstrating how public-private partnerships can create a lasting civic legacy.

“This is not the end of a festival,” Kim concluded. “It is the beginning of a legacy—carried by community, strengthened by partnership, and guided by vision.”

About the Hudson County Chamber of Commerce – Korean Chapter

Established in 2025, the HCCC Korean Chapter connects Korean-American professionals, entrepreneurs, and organizations with New Jersey’s civic and business networks. Through programs such as Chuseok K-Fest, the Korea–NJ Bio Summit, and K-Town 2.0 Jersey City, the Chapter builds cultural and economic bridges that strengthen communities and foster long-term cooperation between Korea and the United States.

Chuseok K-Fest 2025: Jersey City’s First Official Korean Harvest Celebration

