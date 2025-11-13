Private Biotech Summit Strengthens Korea–U.S. Pathways in Trials and AI Platforms

Overview of Rutgers Health’s collaboration framework, presentations by Korean biotech companies, a tour of the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, an AI and Digital Health session, and BioNJ’s “NJ Bio Ecosystem” presentation. Welcome remarks by Choose New Jersey and Sylvia Kim, followed by Korean company presentations, a SciTech Scity briefing by Alex Richter, a session on building a strong U.S. market entry plan, and an FDA process discussion (EY) ChatGPT said: CMIC overview and Korean company presentations, followed by an NJEDA incentives briefing on the Evergreen Fund and Catalyst Program, and a facility tour with discussion on QbD validation.

NJ’s private Korea–U.S. Biotech Summit connects leading innovators with hospital systems, universities, and AI-bio partners to accelerate U.S. expansion.

New Jersey offers unmatched access to research, clinical networks, and innovation resources, and this summit demonstrated how Korea and the U.S. can build lasting biotech partnerships.” — Sylvia Kim, Chair, Hudson County Chamber of Commerce – Korean Chapter

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two of Korea’s leading biotech innovators, GenBody Inc. and Stellar Cube Inc., advanced key U.S. commercialization and clinical partnership strategies through New Jersey’s first Private Korea–U.S. Biotech Summit, an invitation-only program designed to accelerate diagnostics, clinical validation, and AI-bio integration. The summit was co-organized by the Korean Culture & Economic Development (KCED) and the Hudson County Chamber of Commerce – Korean Chapter, in partnership with Choose New Jersey, NJEDA, and BioNJ.

Hosted at the Liberty Science Center, the program convened senior executives, researchers, health-system leaders, and state innovation agencies to build direct collaboration pathways between Korea’s rapidly advancing biotech sector and New Jersey’s academic, clinical, and regulatory infrastructure.

A Strategic, Executive-Level Summit for Clinical and AI-Bio Collaboration

The summit opened with remarks from Paul Hoffman, President & CEO of Liberty Science Center, who emphasized New Jersey’s role as a global nexus for science, technology, and economic development. Representatives from Choose New Jersey, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), BioNJ, and the Office of U.S. Senator Andy Kim joined the opening session, reinforcing the state’s commitment to international biotech partnerships.

Over the course of several days, the Korean delegation participated in curated site visits and closed-door meetings with:

• Hackensack Meridian Health’s Center for Discovery and Innovation

• Rutgers Health and Rutgers University

• Rowan University

• CMIC–C-SOPS

Each meeting followed a precision-matching format to explore opportunities in clinical trials, FDA alignment, translational research, next-generation diagnostics, and AI-enabled biotechnology.

GenBody: Establishing a Bi-Coastal U.S. Clinical and Research Presence

GenBody Inc.—a global diagnostics manufacturer with an existing large-scale facility on the U.S. West Coast—used the summit to advance its East Coast strategy. GenBody CEO James Chong and U.S. Clinical Trial Manager Derick Kwon met with leading hospital systems and research institutions to discuss models for clinical validation, regulatory coordination, and expanded research collaboration.

The company is now evaluating New Jersey as its East Coast clinical and partnership hub, leveraging the state’s concentration of health systems and its growing innovation ecosystem.

“This summit represents a critical next step in GenBody’s vision to build a robust bi-coastal clinical research presence in the United States,” said Sylvia Kim, Chair of the Hudson County Chamber Korean Chapter and Founder of KCED. “New Jersey offers direct access to top hospital networks and research universities, creating an ideal foundation for GenBody’s U.S. expansion.”

Stellar Cube: Advancing AI-Driven Bioinformatics and U.S. Digital Health Integration

Stellar Cube Inc., led by CEO Jake Noh, presented its proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics and predictive analytics platforms that integrate molecular diagnostics, smart medical devices, and cross-industry AI computation.

During the summit, Stellar Cube formally announced the signing of an LOI with a Las Vegas–based AI/LLM company to jointly develop next-generation AI-biotech platforms for the U.S. healthcare market. This partnership represents a core milestone in the company’s plan to integrate AI computation with medical, pharmaceutical, and diagnostics data ecosystems by 2026.

The company’s U.S. strategy centers on accelerating AI-driven discovery, improving molecular diagnostic performance, and enabling predictive clinical decision support tools for health systems and research institutions.

A New Model for Precision Biotech Partnerships

Unlike large public conventions, the summit operated in a private, outcome-oriented format that allowed for targeted matching, in-depth technical dialogue, and immediate exploration of commercialization pathways.

“This was not a general showcase—it was a results-driven program designed to create actionable, high-value partnerships,” said Kim. “Both GenBody and Stellar Cube emerged with concrete collaboration frameworks that align Korea’s biotech excellence with New Jersey’s academic, clinical, and regulatory strengths.”

State partners echoed the importance of this model, noting that New Jersey continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for biotechnology, AI-health innovation, and translational research.

Looking Ahead: The March 2026 Private Biotech Matching Summit

Following the success of the inaugural program, KCED announced the 2nd Private Korea–U.S. Biotech Matching Summit, scheduled for March 2026. The next summit will expand participation to additional Korean biotech, AI-health, and digital healthcare companies, while introducing a structured Biotech Matching Platform to support year-round collaboration, commercialization readiness, and investment engagement.

This expanded framework is expected to serve as a long-term bridge between Korea’s biotechnology sector and New Jersey’s life-science ecosystem, supporting R&D integration, clinical trials, regulatory guidance, and cross-border technology transfer.

For the full program summary, institutional partners, and participating companies, please see the Korea–NJ Global Bio Summit 2025 Report.

