Weekly Traffic Update: November 14, 2025
Kansas River dredging work completed; Burcham Park parking lot reopened
The City of Lawrence is pleased to announce that the dredging work along the Kansas River near Burcham Park is now complete. On Sunday, November 9, City crews reopened the Burcham Park parking lot that was previously closed.
7th St. to close between Alabama St. and Maine St. for block party
Beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday, November 16, 7th St. will close between Alabama St. and Maine St. for the Lawrence Community Nursery School Block Party. The detour route will direct traffic down Maine St., 8th St., and Alabama St. to avoid the closure.
This closure will end by 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 16.
To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.
Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.gov
