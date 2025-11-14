Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund Application Deadline Approaches

CANADA, November 15 - Released on November 14, 2025

Communities across Saskatchewan are urged to apply for funding through the Provincial-Territorial stream of the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) before noon CST on Friday, November 28, 2025.

Through CHIF, the federal government will provide $187.9 million and Saskatchewan will provide approximately $155 million in funding to help communities develop or enhance vital infrastructure for drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and solid waste, supporting more homes across the province.

"Infrastructure projects have both immediate and long-term positive impacts on communities," Government Relations Minister Eric Schmalz said. "The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to partnerships that invest in infrastructure which fosters growth across our province. I invite all eligible communities to take advantage of this funding opportunity and apply before the deadline passes."

Eligible applicants are encouraged to submit detailed applications for priority projects involving municipal governments, public sector bodies, incorporated not-for-profit organizations, Indigenous groups and private sector entities partnering with eligible public or Indigenous applicants.

Additional information regarding the CHIF PT Stream intake, including the application form, can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/CHIF.

