Christmas Market to take place in Tap Seac Square from 16 December

MACAU, November 28 - To spice up the festive atmosphere of the Christmas festival, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will hold the Christmas Market in Tap Seac Square starting from16 December for 17 consecutive days. In addition to the 24 stalls selling Christmas gifts and festive food on-site, there will also be check-in spots, such as merry-go-round, inflatable slide and Christmas decorations as well as roving performances to celebrate the joyful Christmas festival with the public and the tourists during the winter.

The Christmas Market this year is held from 16 December to 1 January 2026. The opening hours on 24, 25 and 31 December are from 2:00 p.m. to midnight, and from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on the other days.

The market will feature 12 stalls selling Christmas gifts and 12 stalls selling festive snacks including crepes, egg waffles, skewers, apple pies, handicrafts and souvenirs. The gifts and snacks combine the characteristics of the city and the Christmas festival, allowing the public to experience the festive joy in the Christmas Market.

Besides large Christmas trees, lighting decorations and manger for visitors to take photos, roving performances like Santa Claus, clowns twisting balloons, magic shows and bubble masters are also arranged at the venue to infuse a jubilant atmosphere to the Christmas Market. Moreover, merry-go-round, inflatable slide and other play facilities popular among adults and children are available free of charge from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. In addition to queuing up on-site, the public can also make bookings and obtain number tags online to reduce the time for queuing in person.

During the event, a temporary loading and unloading area for the public and a loading and unloading area for authorised vehicles are set up in Rua de Afonso de Albuquerque to provide convenience for the public’s participation. For details of online booking, programme content and schedule, the public can visit the IAM website at www.iam.gov.mo and refer to the on-site promotion information.