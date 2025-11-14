Submit Release
'Code Error' Project Joins The Wrong Biennale 2025–2026

The project affirms complexity, mutating identity, and the right of error to exist. Failures of code are seen not as malfunctions but as opportunities, where mutation becomes both survival and a path to the new.

The multimedia project “Code Error” by JS Art Gallery participates in the 7th edition of the world’s largest and most influential platform for digital art.

“Code Error” explores twelve unique approaches to error, whether rooted in code, gender, or evolutionary processes, form a layered field of investigation, turned into an artistic strategy.”
— Julia Sysalova
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curated by Julia Sysalova, “Code Error” project brings together twelve artists from Europe and the USA, each working with visual and systemic distortions:

Nelya Akimova (Czech Republic), Oxana Akopov (USA), Consonance Ebb (USA), Svetlana Fenster (Cyprus), Julia Flit (UK), Ksenia Mazheyko (Spain), Liora Redman (USA), Alena Rezanova (USA), Veera Romanoff (Finland), Elisaveta Sivas (Estonia), Ghala Vasylenko (France), and Viktor Vinichenko (Spain).

Its core idea: error is a form of life, mutation is the language of evolution, and breakdown is an act of freedom. At the heart of the inquiry is (artificial) intelligence, at once collaborator and adversary, and a mirror of natural systemic breakdowns in species, gender, and ecosystems. It provokes thought and becomes a tool through which artists generate new visual forms, while confronting their own perceptual limits and exposing failures.

This Pavilion (digital participation) presented at The Wrong Biennale is the ongoing artistic research, the first stage of a Web Documentary, a constantly shifting, never-finished investigation. Each participant creates an “episode of error,” a line of code, a personal visual language. Together, these episodes compose a dynamic archive that never stabilizes but continually transforms.

Explore “Code Error” and discover the participating artists through The Wrong Biennale’s page. Link: CodeError - TheWrongBiennale https://thewrong.org/CodeError

