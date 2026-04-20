JS Gallery to Map Selfhood Through 'Crosslines: Unlocked Identities' at Personal Structures 2026 in Venice

Four artists examine identity and its transformations from fragmentation to configuration in art project curated by Julia Sysalova.

We approached identity as a fluid system, a network of crossings where new forms of self become possible through rupture, release and reconfiguration.” — Julia Sysalova

VENICE, VENETO, ITALY, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palazzo Bembo, Venice, Room 14A9 May – 22 November 2026 JS Gallery will present “ Crosslines: Unlocked Identities ”, a group exhibition curated by Julia Sysalova, as part of Personal Structures 2026 – Confluences, organized by European Cultural Centre Italy. The exhibition will be on view at Palazzo Bembo (Room 14A) from 9 May to 22 November 2026.Held across multiple venues in Venice, Personal Structures brings together more than 175 artists from over 40 countries. The 2026 edition centers on the theme “Confluences,” examining points of intersection across disciplines, geographies and perspectives.Within this framework, “Crosslines: Unlocked Identities” focuses on identity as a process shaped by overlapping emotional, physical, cultural and digital trajectories. Julia Sysalova reflects: “The notion of “unlocking” becomes a key gesture within the project: a release from imposed narratives, cultural simulacra, internalized structures and inherited archetypes. It is through these acts of crossing that identity unfolds and redefines itself’.The exhibition features four artists, each representing a distinct “crossline”, a trajectory through which identity is opened and transformed: Alena Rezanova constructs a metaphysical coordinate system where identity emerges through the collapse and reassembly of inner space. Natalya Radünz develops an existential narrative of feminine becoming through archetypal crossroads and moments of rupture. Veera Romanoff explores the body as a site of collision, where identity is redefined through fragmentation and reconstruction. Alina Altukhova examines identity as a cultural construct through the figure of Barbie, revealing tensions between simulacrum, nostalgia, and social projection.Together, these practices form a layered reflection on identity in a time defined by constant transition, where boundaries blur, structures dissolve and new configurations of the self begin to take shape.About JS GalleryJS Gallery is an international platform supporting emerging and established artists through exhibitions, curatorial projects, and strategic positioning within the global art landscape. Its programme focuses on practices that engage critically with contemporary culture, perception, and the evolving language of visual art.About Personal Structures 2026 Personal Structures – Confluences marks the eighth edition of the biennial exhibition organised by European Cultural Centre Italy. Known for its interdisciplinary approach, the exhibition continues to expand its scope in 2026 with the introduction of PS Design, a new section dedicated to the intersections of art, architecture, and research.

Alena Rezanova for Personal Structures 2026

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