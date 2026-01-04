JS Gallery Brings Global Voices to LA Art Show 2026 with 'OFF SCRIPT' Exhibition
International exhibition explores immigrant artists creating beyond predefined narratives.
“OFF SCRIPT” brings together ten immigrant artists from the USA and across the globe whose practices emerge outside established cultural frameworks:
Alina Altukhova (USA), Oxana Akopov (USA), Consonance Ebb (USA), Julia Flit (UK), Olga Horne (New Zealand), Irina Metz (Armenia), Alena Rezanova (USA), Veera Romanoff (Finland), Daria Sviatkovsky (USA), Lidziya Yablonskaya (USA).
In a city widely associated with scripts, performance, and structured storytelling, “OFF SCRIPT” focuses on artists who arrive without predefined positions. Their works reflect processes of displacement, adaptation, and reinvention revealing what emerges when external structures fall away and authenticity becomes the primary creative force.
The exhibition presents a wide range of contemporary practices unified by shared inquiries into identity, belonging, and self-definition. Each participating artist constructs a distinct visual universe shaped by cultural transition rather than inherited norms.
Founded by the Institute of Mediterranean Culture, JS Gallery was established to foster dialogue, unity, and cross-cultural understanding through contemporary art. The gallery represents artists internationally and is featured on Artsy, where collectors, curators, and institutions worldwide discover emerging and established voices.
“OFF SCRIPT” aligns with JS Gallery’s mission to explore universal human themes through art while amplifying voices shaped by global movement and cultural exchange.
Exhibition Details
Exhibition: “OFF SCRIPT”
Event: LA Art Show 2026
Location: Los Angeles Convention Center, booth 708
Dates: January 7-11, 2026
Curator: Julia Sysalova (AICA)
Presented by: JS Gallery, Institute of Mediterranean Culture
About JS Gallery
JS Gallery, founded by the Institute of Mediterranean Culture (Greece), is an international art space committed to promoting unity, dialogue, and cultural exchange through contemporary art. The gallery works with artists worldwide who explore universal themes through diverse visual languages, emphasizing connection over fragmentation.
About the LA Art Show
The LA Art Show is one of the world’s most influential contemporary art fairs, attracting leading galleries, institutions, and collectors. Its 2026 edition will once again transform Los Angeles into a global meeting point for cutting-edge artistic discourse.
