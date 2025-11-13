Prime Minister Robert Golob meets with the mayors of SE Slovenia to discuss measures under the Šutar Act

SLOVENIA, November 13 - The Prime Minister opened the discussion by noting that the meeting was a follow-up to the gathering in Novo mesto, where government representatives had presented the planned measures to the municipalities. "I would like us to jointly review what has already been achieved, but primarily, to discuss the legislative solutions included in the Šutar Act. You may have additional questions or proposals for improvements," he said. He added that modifications were still possible at that stage, so it was reasonable to engage in dialogue and consider how the proposed changes could be further improved.

The Prime Minister went on to say that the meeting would also be an opportunity to discuss further measures aimed at better integrating the Roma community into society. "We will also discuss how we can take further steps forward together with measures aimed at integrating the Roma community, specifically to ease tensions between the population and the Roma community, and to ensure that the Roma community begins to integrate into everyday life as much as possible,' Prime Minister Robert Golob emphasised.