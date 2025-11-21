Why We Celebrate the Traditional Slovenian Breakfast

SLOVENIA, November 21 - We observe it on the third Friday in November, which is also the official Slovenian Food Day. In previous years, the project was celebrated by serving breakfast in Slovenian kindergartens and schools that was similar to what our grandparents and great-grandparents used to eat. The slogan of this year's event is "My choice is Slovenian food."

A traditional Slovenian breakfast consists of bread, butter, honey, milk and an apple. These are the basic ingredients, all of which, of course, are locally sourced and have been produced in Slovenia for many generations.

The Traditional Slovenian Breakfast is thus celebrated on the third Friday of November, with the Week of Slovenian Food campaign taking place throughout that same week, starting on Monday.

The Week of Slovenian Food also promotes more sustainable and healthy eating habits. Slovenia ranks among the very top in terms of food quality, primarily due to its natural conditions, traditional production methods, strict regulations and high consumer expectations. Compared to non-European markets, where regulations are more relaxed or where greater emphasis is placed on quantity rather than quality, Slovenian food stands out for its safety, freshness and natural origin.