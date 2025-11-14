Pure Visibility Energizes Ann Arbor’s Marketing Community with Monthly Marketing ReCharge! Series

Marketing ReCharge! powered by Pure Visibility: November session focuses on “Data Defense in the Age of AI: The Cybersecurity Wake-Up Call for Marketers”

Knowing what steps to take now to protect our clients and our teams is critical. Marketing ReCharge exists to help our community stay informed, prepared, and connected.” — Linda Girard

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pure Visibility , a leading digital marketing agency based in Ann Arbor, is hosting its latest Marketing ReCharge! event — a monthly meetup created to connect, educate, and inspire local marketers, entrepreneurs, and tech professionals.This month’s topic, “Data Defense in the Age of AI: The Cybersecurity Wake-Up Call for Marketers,” explores how artificial intelligence is transforming marketing — and the new cybersecurity risks that come with it.Moderator Linda Girard, CEO of Pure Visibility, will lead a panel discussion with Zoe Lindsey (Blumira) and Rob Cote (Security Vitals), offering marketers practical insights on how to protect their data, their customers, and their brand in the AI era.“AI is transforming marketing at an unprecedented pace,” said Girard. “That innovation brings enormous opportunity—but also real risk. Knowing what steps to take now to protect our clients and our teams is critical. Marketing ReCharge exists to help our community stay informed, prepared, and connected.”Attendees can expect expert insights, lively discussion, and a complimentary lunch, along with plenty of opportunities to network with local marketing professionals.Event DetailsLocation: Bamboo Ann ArborDate: Thursday, November 20, 2025Time: 12:00 – 2:00 PMFree lunch • Expert panel • NetworkingRegistration requiredAbout Marketing ReCharge!Marketing ReCharge! — powered by Pure Visibility — is Ann Arbor’s monthly meetup for marketers, entrepreneurs, and tech professionals. Each session features expert panels, actionable insights, and community networking to share what’s next in digital marketing — from AI and SEO to content strategy, paid media, and analytics.About Pure VisibilityFounded in 2005, Pure Visibility is an Ann Arbor–based digital marketing agency specializing in AI Visibility, SEO, PPC, and analytics. For over 20 years, the agency has helped brands grow their online visibility and connect with the right audiences across industries.

