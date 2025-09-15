The Marketing ReCharge! September Panel Event Explores SEO, AI, and the New Rules of Relevance

Pure Visibility presents Marketing ReCharge! September edition

Experts discuss how AI is reshaping SEO at Marketing ReCharge! on Sept. 23 at Bamboo Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The popular monthly panel series Marketing ReCharge! , presented by Pure Visibility , returns on Tuesday, September 23 at 5:00 PM at Bamboo Ann Arbor, with a timely and provocative discussion titled:“Beyond Keywords: SEO, AI, and the New Rules of Relevance.”This month’s event brings together a panel of experienced SEO professionals to explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping the search landscape and what marketers need to know to stay visible, competitive, and customer-focused.The panel will feature:Tarun Gehani, SEO Director at Pure Visibility , who brings over 15 years of experience helping brands build online visibility through ethical, data-driven SEO. Tarun has been featured in Ahrefs, Search Engine Journal, Forbes, and Yahoo Finance.Jeff Wallace, SEO Strategist at Outliant (now part of Ignite Visibility), with his sharp editorial background and deep technical knowledge helps fast-growing brands scale organic performance.Anton Monteleone, SEO Specialist at Pure Visibility, who focuses on AI search visibility and generative search behavior, helping companies position themselves in tools like ChatGPT and Google’s AI Overviews.The conversation will be moderated by Linda Girard, Co-Founder and CEO of Pure Visibility, an Ann Arbor based digital marketing agency, who brings over two decades of digital marketing experience and a passion for facilitating meaningful, actionable conversations within the marketing community.Why It Matters:As AI-powered tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google’s AI Overviews change how people search, the rules for getting found online are being rewritten in real time. This event will unpack what’s changing, what’s working now, and what marketers, SEO professionals and business owners need to prioritize next.About Marketing ReCharge!:Hosted monthly at Bamboo Ann Arbor, Marketing ReCharge! is a free event series designed to bring together marketers, founders, creatives, and business leaders for candid conversations around real-world marketing challenges. Each session features expert panelists, engaging Q&A, and space for networking and collaboration.Event Details:Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025Time: 5:00 – 7:00 PM ETLocation: Bamboo Ann Arbor (200 S. 1st St., Ann Arbor, MI)Cost: Free (registration required)Join us for great conversation, actionable insights, and a growing community of marketers doing meaningful work.

