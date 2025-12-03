Submit Release
Now Available: Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2024 Juvenile Probation Services Division

The Juvenile Probation Services Division of the Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation is announcing the release of the Annual Report for fiscal year 2024, which includes data from July 1, 2023-June 30, 2024. Highlights include juvenile justice data and progress, updates on the Juvenile Justice System Enhancement Nebraska (JJSEN) initiative, success stories of probation youth, outstanding staff spotlights, and the annual probation youth artwork contest winners.

New sections include a national partnership spotlight with a letter from Dr. Keith Cruise, Director of Behavioral Health Screening Services of the National Youth Screening Assessment Partners, LLC.  In addition, a national juvenile justice spotlight was added highlighting Deputy Administrator Kari Rumbaugh’s invitation to testify in  Washington DC with a panel of national youth justice professionals as an expert to the Federal Coordinating Council for Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

For the third year, this report includes Fundamental Measures for Juvenile Justice (FMJJ) that are best-practice guidelines intended to serve as a standardized template to improve data collection, use, and analysis. This year on the final page of the report, there is a new FMJJ appendix to assist the reader by indicating the page number it is represented in the report and providing the specific measure utilized. For more details on the fundamental measures, click here

This report has been posted on the Nebraska Supreme Court and Probation website at: https://nebraskajudicial.gov/sites/default/files/content-files/Annual-Report-FY-2024_Most-current_final.pdf.

To obtain a printed copy, please call or email Tami Rupe at 402-471-4816 or tami.rupe@nejudicial.gov.

