Purview Expands Pediatric Access—Partnering With Five of the Top 10 Children’s Hospitals to Reach Every Child

Purview: Expanding access to specialized medical expertise.

Strengthening access to world-class pediatric expertise through secure, cloud-based case review and collaboration.

These partnerships signal a collective commitment to building a more connected pediatric healthcare ecosystem—one where clinicians can collaborate faster and families can navigate care with confidence” — Les Trachtman

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purview , a leading cloud platform that streamlines remote case review for second opinions, consults, and pre-surgical evaluations, today announced a major milestone in its mission to expand access to world-class pediatric care: its pediatric partnerships have now expanded to include five of the nation’s top ten children’s hospitals recognized by U.S. News & World Report This achievement reflects a shared vision across the nation’s most respected pediatric institutions—a future where a child’s access to the right specialist is no longer limited by distance, technology, or siloed health systems.“As we expand our partnerships now to half of the top ten children’s hospitals our priority remains clear: children deserve timely answers and the best possible care, no matter where they live,” said Les Trachtman, Managing Director of Purview. “Partnering with five of the top ten children’s hospitals signals a collective commitment to building a more connected pediatric healthcare ecosystem—one where clinicians can collaborate faster and families can navigate care with confidence.”Powering a New Era of Pediatric Collaboration:Purview’s cloud-based platform enables hospitals, specialists, and families to quickly retrieve, share, view, and analyze medical images and records from anywhere. Built on the company’s RXI framework—Retrieval, Exchange, and Insight—Purview makes it possible to gather and analyze essential medical information with speed and clarity.Purview’s Expert View platform supports second opinions, pre-surgical record reviews, admission evaluations, and multi-institutional collaboration in specialties such as oncology, cardiology, neurology, and rare diseases. By removing the barriers of geography and limited access to medical records, Purview helps care teams focus on what matters most: the child they are caring for.Putting Children—and Their Families—at the Center:“Our partnerships with leading children’s hospitals are ultimately about building a world where a family’s geographic location doesn’t determine the extent of care their child can receive,” said Samantha Winters, Chief Marketing Officer at Purview. “When institutions can collaborate more seamlessly—across states, networks, and time zones—we help create a future where expertise knows no boundaries.”A Milestone That Signals What Comes Next:Purview’s expanding pediatric footprint underscores its growing role in strengthening access, insight, and interoperability across children’s health. As more leading institutions adopt Purview, they are laying the groundwork for a future in which every patient can receive the right expertise, from the right clinician, at the right moment.About Purview:Purview is a cloud-based medical data platform that delivers RXI—Retrieval, Exchange, and Insight. Purview makes it possible for healthcare institutions, clinicians, legal professionals, and patients to securely access, analyze, and collaborate on medical images and records from anywhere in the world. With a mission to expand access to specialized expertise, Purview helps transform complex medical data into clear, actionable insight for second opinions, pre-surgical reviews, and connected care. Learn more at www.purview.net.

