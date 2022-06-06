Purview Powering Cincinnati Children’s Online Second-Opinion Program
We created the Expert View remote second opinion platform for exactly this reason - to enable access to expert consults regardless of where anyone lives.”ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2022. Today, Purview, an Annapolis-based health tech company, announced that they are powering Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center’s recently launched online second-opinion program.
While Cincinnati Children’s reaches a broad patient population in surrounding states, this online second-opinion program enables prospective patients in an even larger, more expansive geography to enlist the experts at Cincinnati Children’s to review cases. Families and their local physicians navigating complex diagnosis for their children can now request a second opinion online through the Cincinnati Children's website, avoiding travel to and from the hospital.
The Cincinnati Children's website provides step-by-step instructions on how the program works, including when second opinions are typically appropriate. Patients and their local providers can electronically upload test results, scans, and physician notes without the time-consuming and expensive process of overnight couriers.
Les Trachtman, CEO of Purview stated: “We created the Expert View remote second opinion technology platform for exactly this reason - to enable access to the expert physicians of Cincinnati Children’s regardless of where any patient resides. This is an important achievement for sick children and their families everywhere, and we are extremely pleased to be able to partner with Cincinnati Children’s and its professionals to extend their availability.”
About Purview®
Purview works with hospitals and healthcare institutions all over the world to facilitate patient access to the best medical expertise through its online Expert View™ platform. Expert View supports institutions like Cincinnati Children's to enable patients to electronically share all of their medical records electronically directly with physicians no matter what the geography.
