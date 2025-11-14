Savannah Man Arrested, Charged with Solicitation of a Minor, Statutory Rape

HARDIN COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into allegations of rape against a juvenile has resulted in the arrest of a Savannah man.

At the request of the 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson, on November 13th, TBI special agents began investigating allegations that David Hershel Davis (DOB 09/06/1955) sexually exploited and raped a juvenile. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that, in 2015, Davis had a sexual relationship with a minor who was then 15 years old.

On November 13th, TBI agents and Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Davis and charged him with one count each of Aggravated Statutory Rape and Solicitation of a Minor by Electronic Means. He was booked into the Hardin County Jail on $100,000 bond.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing. The TBI is asking anyone who may have been a potential victim targeted by Davis to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tbi.tn.gov.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.