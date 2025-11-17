AuriQ Systems, Inc. Launches “Email Vault” — A Secure, Searchable Archive for Old Emails and Attachments

Search, filter and identify email communication trends.

AuriQ introduces Email Vault, a secure, easy-to-use service for uploading, organizing, and instantly searching email archives from multiple accounts.

Millions of users struggle to access important information locked away in outdated email backups. Email Vault brings those archives back to life” — Ko Ikudome, CEO at AuriQ Systems

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AuriQ Systems, Inc., a pioneer in cloud data analytics solutions, today announced the immediate availability of Email Vault , a secure web-based platform that enables users to upload, organize, and search their archived email data from multiple accounts and formats.Email Vault simplifies the challenge of managing years of stored email by allowing users to upload and index email archives such as MBOX, PST, EML, and MSG files. Once processed, users can search and retrieve old messages and attachments instantly — all within a clean, intuitive web interface.“Millions of users struggle to access important information locked away in outdated email backups,” said Ko Ikudome, CEO at AuriQ Systems. “Email Vault brings those archives back to life, providing fast, private, and affordable access to your complete email history.”Designed for Convenience and PrivacyEmail Vault helps individuals and professionals free up space in their Google, Outlook, or Yahoo Mail accounts by offloading older emails into a secure cloud archive. Users retain full access to their data through powerful search and visualization tools, eliminating the need to juggle multiple email clients or disconnected archives.Built with Security in MindAll communications in Email Vault use HTTPS/TLS encryption, while stored data is protected with industry-standard encryption at rest. User authentication employs secure password hashing and session management, ensuring that personal and business email data remains private at every stage.Affordable for EveryoneEmail Vault is available immediately, with free starter accounts offering access to the full feature set for individual users. Paid tiers are designed for professionals and teams that need larger storage capacity and advanced management options.About AuriQ Systems, Inc.AuriQ Systems is a data technology company specializing in advanced analytics, data processing, and intelligent information discovery solutions. Founded in 1996, AuriQ helps organizations unlock the full value of their digital content and data through secure, cloud-based platforms and AI-driven insight tools. Learn more at [www.auriq.com].For more information about Email Vault, visit https://pagefinder.ai/email-vault or contact mnam@auriq.com.

Email Vault Demo

