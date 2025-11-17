AuriQ Systems Launches PageFinder Integration with Box to Deliver Multi-Modal Search and Discovery

PageFinder multi-modal search using image matching to find document content

AuriQ integrates PageFinder with Box to deliver faster, smarter document search across text and image content, with free accounts available.

This integration is ideal for teams that rely on Box to manage critical documents and need faster, smarter ways to discover information without changing existing workflows.” — Ko Ikudome, CEO at AuriQ Systems

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AuriQ Systems , a Box Technology Partner , today announced the availability of its PageFinder solution that integrates with Box, the leading Intelligent Content Management platform, to help organizations unlock deeper insights from their content. Through this integration, AuriQ PageFinder enables users to securely connect to their Box accounts, back up selected folders or files, and perform multi-modal search and discovery across text and image content—all within AuriQ’s web application.AuriQ PageFinder leverages Box’s enterprise-grade Intelligent Content Management capabilities to provide a seamless, secure experience for users managing large volumes of complex documents. Once connected, AuriQ’s technology processes Box content to make it fully searchable at the page level, displaying thumbnail previews for quick navigation and supporting keyword, image, semantic, and AI-assisted search modes.“According to IDC research, the average knowledge worker spends 20–30% of their workday searching for information. Traditional keyword search is helpful but no longer sufficient to keep up with today’s growing information challenges. PageFinder’s multimodal, page-level search helps users quickly locate exactly what they need,” said Ko Ikudome, CEO at AuriQ Systems. “This integration is ideal for teams that rely on Box to manage critical documents and need faster, smarter ways to discover information without changing existing workflows.”AuriQ PageFinder helps organizations improve efficiency, reduce the time spent searching for information, and gain measurable ROI through hundreds to thousands of hours saved annually. By indexing both text and image-based content, including scanned documents and embedded graphics, AuriQ delivers a complete, AI-powered search experience that extends the value of content stored in Box.For more information on AuriQ PageFinder and to get started for free, visit https://pagefinder.ai

PageFinder Integration with Box Demo

