From the serious to silly SA digs deep to continue time-honoured tunnelling tradition

Release date: 20/11/25

Julia Drillard, Diggy Azalea and The Drilltop Hoods are just some of the almost 2,000 names already submitted by South Australians eager to leave their mark on the $15.4 billion River Torrens to Darlington (T2D) Project by helping name the Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) that will deliver a non-stop South Road.

Naming TBMs is a tunnelling tradition dating back to the 1500s, with female names chosen in honour of Saint Barbara the patron saint of tunnellers.

Submissions so far range from the iconic to the ironic – with inspiring South Australian women, pop culture icons and much-loved local legends being nominated.

Some creative suggestions include:

Julia Drillard

Diggy Azalea

The Drilltop Hoods

Borer the Explorer

Kath, Kim and Sharon

Aurora Bore-alis

Drillcilla Queen of the Dirt

Bluey, Bingo and Chilli

Ms Frog Cake

Mrs Diggity Dig Dig

Shovelina

Tina Churner

Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Giant Tunnel Boring Machiny

Each TBM will carry a name of its own, continuing a centuries-old custom that gives these mega machines individual identities and helps crews and communities follow their journey underground.

Those yet to enter have until 5pm, Sunday 30 November 2025, to submit a name, along with a short description of why they would be a fitting choice.

We’re looking for names that capture the spirit of protection, bravery and trailblazing. Think inspiring women from South Australian history, local heroes who have made a difference and cultural icons.

Popular nominations so far include:

Dame Roma Mitchell

Julia Gillard

Gladys Elphick

Lowitja O'Donoghue

Maggie Beer

Catherine Helen Spence

Erin Phillips

Mary Lee

Doris Taylor

Josie Agius

Nicola Spurrier

Marjorie Jackson-Nelson

Mary MacKillop

After entries close, a shortlist will be released for community voting and the winning names will be announced before tunnelling begins.

Details about the TBM naming competition can be found here.

Meanwhile, the TBM cutterhead, which arrived in Adelaide last month in five pieces, has now been fully assembled so that the pieces can be welded together, a process which is expected to take up to eight weeks.

At approximately 15 metres in diameter and about 300 tonnes, the cutterhead is the largest piece of the TBM.

The T2D Project’s second TBM has received the green light to be shipped to South Australia, following successful Factory Acceptance Testing in China.

The remaining components of the first TBM and the first components of the second TBM are expected to arrive in Adelaide by the end of 2025.

Two TBMs will launch from the Southern Precinct to construct the twin 4.5km Southern Tunnels, while a third TBM will launch from the Central North Precinct at Richmond to construct the twin 2.2km Northern Tunnels.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

It’s great to see the South Australian community support this naming competition with nearly 2,000 submissions already received.

While they probably won’t quite make the final cut, entries such as Julia Drillard, Diggy Azalea and Kath, Kim and Sharon, have certainly made me laugh.

While we love the banter, it’s been fantastic to see plenty of entries that are meaningful, memorable and proudly South Australian – something that captures the spirit of protection, bravery and trailblazing – just like our TBMs.

It’s a bit of fun with a serious purpose. These names help bring South Australians along for the ride, and the impact of the TBMs will be felt for decades to come.