Teacher and Marathon Runner John Lavelle to Release Debut Memoir

NARVON, PA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Lavelle, a teacher, Army National Guard veteran, and successful marathon runner, is set to release his debut memoir, A History of the Irish in America : Alcoholic, Schizophrenic, Teacher, Marathon Runner, a hopeful story of survival, redemption, and the transformative power of community, faith, and perseverance.From surviving childhood trauma to surviving homelessness, addiction, and severe mental illness, Lavelle’s memoir goes into the darkest chapters of his life, including time spent in psychiatric wards, substance abuse, and terrifying psychotic episodes. But it also illuminates the gritty, humorous, and deeply human journey of recovery from alcoholism, a sustained spiritual awakening, and service to others.After getting sober in 1984 and overcoming schizophrenia, Lavelle rebuilt his life. He became a teacher, was violently attacked by a student, and returned to the classroom two years later- a choice that would test his resolve once again. Instead of retreating from teaching, he became an advocate, testifying at the state legislature and helping pass new laws to protect teachers. His story was featured on national television.Throughout the memoir, readers follow Lavelle through his years as a military medic, his struggle to balance family life and marriage, the setbacks of a debilitating stroke, and his unwavering dedication to finish 12 marathons.“I have come through some impossible situations with the help of kind people and God,” Lavelle said. “I want others to find hope in hopeless situations. My story and the story of the Irish in America is a story of hope. I will quote Mohandas K. Gandhi here, “Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.” In my book, I have tried to depict this very notion.Indeed, the book is a testament to long, imperfect recovery, the story of a man learning to live and find healing in unexpected places.The memoir will soon be available for purchase on Amazon.About the Author:John Lavelle has been sober from alcoholism and drug addiction since August 28, 1984, and symptom-free from schizophrenia. He has worked as a teacher since 1987, served in the U.S. Army National Guard as a medic, and completed 12 marathons. His life is a living testament to faith, endurance, and the power of second chances.For more details, please visit:Social media profile: www.facebook.com/john.lavelle.927293

