AMANDA GUNVILLE ANNOUNCES 'FINDING HOPE & JOY IN CANCER'

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, entrepreneur, and breast cancer thriver Amanda Gunville announces the release of her uplifting and practical guide, Finding Hope & Joy in Cancer : Wisdom for Patients, Caregivers, Family & Friends, now available on Amazon and across all major retail channels.Written in a warm, conversational style, the book blends lived experience with simple, repeatable practices that offer steady guidance for the days when diagnosis, treatment, and uncertainty feel overwhelming. Since its debut, Finding Hope & Joy in Cancer has become a #1 Top New Release in Medical Humor, Family Health, and Medical Biographies on Amazon, resonating with readers for its uplifting voice and practical wisdom.Finding Hope & Joy in Cancer follows Amanda’s personal journey through diagnosis, treatment, and healing, with lessons and insights naturally woven throughout each stage—offering readers guidance, comfort, and perspective exactly when they need it most. While rooted in one family’s experience, the approach is inclusive and accessible—emphasizing choices and routines that lower stress, preserve energy, and strengthen connection.The book’s focus is on everyday action. Readers will find ideas for organizing appointments and questions, communicating needs to friends and coworkers, planning rest and nutrition around treatment cycles, and navigating difficult conversations at home. For caregivers and close supporters, the guidance centers on boundaries, pacing, and teamwork—how to help without burning out and how to keep the household resilient through changing seasons of care.Tone matters in hard times, and Gunville keeps it grounded, hopeful, and real. Rather than prescribing beliefs or medical choices, she invites readers to reflect, adapt, and choose what works best for their circumstances. Readers will value the book’s natural prompts and simple checklists—guides that help create calm and focus when life feels most overwhelming.Beyond the pages, Finding Hope & Joy in Cancer has grown into a national movement. Through the Hope & Joy Fund, an IRS-designated nonprofit founded by Gunville, and the Hope & Joy Book Drive, over 1,000 free copies have already been donated to cancer patients across the country—with the goal of reaching thousands more. The fund also partners with corporations and community sponsors to support local cancer centers, creating an immediate and tangible impact for patients in need.“You can’t control every part of the journey,” Gunville says. “But we can choose how we move through it—with hope, with humor, and with a willingness to still see beauty in the middle of it all.”Availability: Finding Hope & Joy in Cancer is available now on Amazon and other major platforms. Readers, clinicians, and support groups can follow the author’s channels for updates, resources, and printable tools aligned with the book’s chapters.About the Author:Amanda Gunville writes from personal experience as a patient, partner, and parent navigating treatment and recovery. A longtime entrepreneur and consultant, she now leads the Hope & Joy Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to sharing hope and encouragement with cancer patients through book donations and community support initiatives. Her work emphasizes clarity, kindness, and practical next steps that help people stay connected and uplifted throughout the cancer journey.

