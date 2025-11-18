Vironix Expands Remote Care Services into Alabama, Deepening Presence Across the Southern U.S. Improved Patient Health Recorded Among Vironix Customers Across The Nation

AUBURN, AL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vironix , a leader in AI-powered virtual care management (VCM), today announced its expansion into Alabama, marking another milestone in the company’s growing footprint across the Southern United States.Vironix is one of the fastest-growing AI-health technology companies serving primary and specialty care clinics nationwide. This expansion reflects its continued mission to deliver scalable, science-backed remote care programs that simultaneously improve patient health outcomes and help physicians to efficiently treat their patients.Vironix’s growth into Alabama comes amid increasing demand for high-quality, turnkey remote patient monitoring (RPM) programs that enhance patient care while boosting clinic revenue. With no upfront costs or additional staffing required, Vironix partners with clinics to seamlessly integrate clinically validated, operationally effortless monitoring programs.We’ve seen tremendous success with our Southern partners — both in terms of clinical outcomes and financial performance,” said Dr. Sumanth Swaminathan, CEO of Vironix. “Our continued growth into Alabama is a testament to the strength of our model and the value we deliver to practices looking to enhance patient care with minimal overhead.”“With Vironix handling devices, enrollment, software, patient monitoring, and billing support, our team is freed to focus on clinical work rather than administrative tasks,” said Dr. Nyshadham of Nyshadham Clinic. “Now, our small practice can offer a modern, tech-forward care model without hiring extra staff. It’s like adding a virtual clinical assistant to our team.”Vironix’s proprietary technology is built on years of scientific research and clinical validation, delivering some of the most predictive and preventive outcomes in the industry. Most recently, Vironix’s work was accepted into this year’s Machine Learning for Health (ML4H) proceedings, and the team will present at the NeurIPS Workshop on Time Series Modeling in Healthcare — one of the world’s most prestigious machine learning conferences. Learn more about the company’s evidence-based approach at www.vironix.ai/science As healthcare providers across the South continue to seek cost-effective ways to modernize patient care, Vironix remains the partner of choice for clinics seeking proven, data-driven solutions that drive both clinical impact and revenue growth.About Vironix HealthVironix partners with medical practices nationwide to deploy turnkey remote patient monitoring and chronic care management programs. Powered by AI and built on world-class science, Vironix solutions enhance patient outcomes, streamline care delivery, and generate new revenue with zero upfront cost or additional staffing required.For media inquiries, please contact: Sswami@vironix.ai

