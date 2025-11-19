Vironix Health Accelerates Las Vegas Expansion With AI-Powered Preventative Care for GI Clinics

Vironix Health Expands Rapidly in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vironix Health, a leading provider of AI-driven virtual care solutions, acquired new virtual care management businesses, marking another major step in its rapid build-out of comprehensive GI care services across the Las Vegas metropolitan area. With this collaboration, Vironix will deploy its advanced remote care management tools, condition-specific monitoring, and predictive analytics to support new gastroenterology practices, building on the firm’s momentum of expansion in southern Nevada.Key Highlights of Vironix’s Market PushVironix’s virtual care management services enable Las Vegas gastroenterology clinics and patients to access the Vironix virtual-care platform, including real-time symptom triage and vitals monitoring, 24/7 analytics and clinical alerting, and tailored interventions for gastrointestinal conditions.This marks the latest in Vironix’s Las Vegas strategy following its earlier alliance with the Comprehensive Digestive Institute of Nevada, underscoring the company’s commitment to scaling predictive GI care across the region. The expansion supports high-volume patient bases by delivering proactive care outside the clinic walls, reducing avoidable ER visits, streamlining care coordination, and improving outcomes.Vironix’s proprietary AI platform, the product of over six years of research and clinical validation (including partnership with the University of Oxford), brings advanced predictive monitoring and care-management workflows to specialty practices. Moreover, Vironix’s automated claims generation auditing, expansive patient documentation, and turn-key billing service enable physicians to deploy these vital services for patients without having to be concerned about staff/capital investment and disruptive audits.With this new expansion, Vironix now supports multiple GI-care practices across Las Vegas, meeting an increasing demand for virtual, integrated, and personalized care in the region’s fast-growing health-services market.Quote from Leadership“Extending Vironix’s vital patient care services to Las Vegas’s GI patient population is an enterprise priority,” said Dr. Sumanth Swaminathan, CEO of Vironix Health. “It exemplifies our focus on providing vital preventative care to specialty-clinics and GI patients that deserve better treatment at home. Together, we’ll give GI patients in Las Vegas access to smarter, more connected care that helps them to live their lives without endless unnecessary flare-ups of their conditions.”Dr. James Han added: “At Vegas Gastroenterology, we are committed to providing the highest standard of digestive care by embracing innovation. We're excited to have joined forces with Vironix. Their platform empowers our team to deliver high-touch care in new ways, giving our patients real-time support, better risk monitoring, and stronger continuity between visits. It’s a win for our practice and for the community we serve.”About Vironix HealthVironix Health is an AI-powered virtual care management company based in Austin, TX. The company’s platform integrates AI-powered symptom-triage, predictive analytics, remote physiologic monitoring (RPM), chronic-care management (CCM), and tailored workflows for specialty practices. Built on years of research and clinical collaboration, Vironix’s mission is to transform care delivery by engaging patients proactively and enabling physicians to intervene earlier.For media inquiries, please contact: Sswami@vironix.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.