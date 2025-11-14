William Robbins, Jr. 1938-2025

William A. Robbins, Jr., 87, of Cavalier, ND, passed away Monday, November 10, 2025, at the Pembina County Memorial Hospital, Cavalier, ND. Memorial service will be held Friday, November 28, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at the United Lutheran Church, Cavalier, North Dakota. View the full obituary here: https://www.askewfuneralhome.com/obituaries/william-robbins-jr

