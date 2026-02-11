Judge Ashley Samuelson Investiture - Feb. 10th Photos

The formal Investiture Ceremony for Judge Ashley Samuelson was held on February 10, 2026 at the Ramsey County Courthouse. Several North Dakota Supreme Court Justices were present as well as federal, district, and tribal judges across Unit 1. Judge Samuelson has served as a staff attorney for the Northeast Judicial District since 2017. Before joining the Court system, she was a special assistant attorney general with the Devils Lake Regional Child Support Unit, representing the State of North Dakota in state and tribal court proceedings. Her earlier experience includes private practice with Vogel Law Firm and a clerkship with former North Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle.

A native of Edmore, Judge Samuelson earned her bachelor’s degree and law degree from the University of North Dakota. Governor Armstrong appointed Judge Samuelson to fill a judicial vacancy created in the Northeast Judicial District upon the retirement of Judge Donovan Foughty.

The Honorable Judge Anthony Benson presided over the investiture.

Governor Armstrong provided remarks on Judge Samuelson.

Chief Justice Lisa Fair McEvers delivered remarks recognizing Judge Samuelson and the significance of the occasion.

Judge Samuelson sworn in by Judge Lonnie Olson.

Judge Ashley Samuelson

Judge Ashley Samuelson with Northeast Judicial District Judges (Left to Right: Judge Lonnie Olson, Judge Donovan Foughty, Judge Barbara Whelan, Judge Michael Hurly, Judge Anthony Benson, and Judge Kari Agotness).