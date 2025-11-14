Attorney General Jackley Warns Consumers of Text Message Scams

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Nov. 14, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley warns consumers not to believe every text message they receive.

“Scammers have become more adept at tailoring their messages to individual people,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Check first before clicking onto links found in text messages and never send money or personal information via text.”

Among the text message scams being reported to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division are:

Fake Delivery Notifications

Bank or account alerts

Government Imposters

Prize notifications

“Wrong Number” text

Job offers

Next week, Nov. 16-22, is International Fraud Awareness Week. Attorney General Jackley said consumers should be wary of receiving unexpected messages about a service you haven’t used or a contest you haven’t entered; messages demanding that you take immediate action; legitimate companies rarely ask a consumer to log into a link posted in a text message or ask for personal or financial information; and text messages that including poor grammar or spelling.

“Take your time when you receive any type of unsolicited phone call, email or text message,” said Attorney General Jackley. “If you are unsure, ask for the advice of a family member or call the organization directly through its official contact information.”

Consumers who believe they may have been a victim of any scam should contact the Attorney General’s Office’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-300-1986 or at https://consumer.sd.gov/, You may be helping someone else out by reporting what you’ve encountered.

