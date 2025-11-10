Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces DCI Investigating Inmate Death at South Dakota State Penitentiary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a death of an inmate that occurred this week at the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

The inmate, identified as Travis Long Fox, 33, was hospitalized Tuesday and died Friday at a Sioux Falls hospital. An autopsy has been ordered.

“The Division of Criminal Investigation, with the Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General, is actively investing the death of the inmate,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We will announce criminal charges, if warranted, at the appropriate time.”

DCI have investigated the deaths of now five prison inmates since February of this year. Manarion Fuse and Melibu Ross are scheduled to stand trial in January, 2026 for distribution of controlled substances that led to the deaths of two different inmates. The deaths of the other two inmates remain under investigation.

