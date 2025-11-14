Shufti to Join Payments, Fraud & Compliance Gaming Leaders’ Summit to Address Risk and Compliance Strategy in iGaming

Gaming Leaders’ Summit Miami 2025

Senior leaders in identity, AML, and fraud will convene at GLS Miami to explore scalable compliance frameworks and operational trust in gaming platforms.

We’re attending GLS Miami to listen, contribute, and learn alongside operators who are rethinking how trust, compliance, and commercial agility work together in practice.” — Roger Redfearn-Tyrzyk, Chief Commercial Officer at Shufti

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shufti, the global identity verification and compliance technology provider, will participate in the Payments, Fraud & Compliance Gaming Leaders' Summit (GLS) in Miami on 17–18 November 2025.

The invite‑only forum convenes senior leaders from the gaming industry to examine shared risks, regulatory shifts, and the operational frameworks required for safer and scalable digital gaming environments.

At this year’s summit, Shufti, as a sponsor will engage with operators, platform providers, and regulatory stakeholders to explore how trust infrastructure can drive both compliance and commercial performance in a rapidly evolving ecosystem.

Roger Redfearn‑Tyrzyk, Chief Commercial Officer, and Ronaldo Kos, Vice President of Sales, will be representing Shufti at GLS. Together, they will participate in practitioner‑led discussions focused on strengthening identity, fraud prevention, and AML controls across the gaming value chain.

“Gaming operators today are navigating complex regulatory expectations, higher fraud sophistication, and significant pressure to deliver frictionless experiences,” said Roger Redfearn‑Tyrzyk, CCO at Shufti. “Our goal at GLS is to work directly with leaders who are shaping the future of this industry and help them build identity verification systems that support both compliance and growth.”

With regulatory scrutiny intensifying across multiple jurisdictions, operators are re-examining how identity proofing, AML monitoring, and risk operations can function as strategic enablers rather than operational burdens.

Attendees at GLS will explore how a unified in-house built trust stack can mitigate financial crime, reduce drop‑offs, prevent bonus abuse, and support responsible gaming in high‑risk, high‑velocity environments.

Shufti will provide insights into several areas that gaming operators are prioritising:

-Conversion‑aligned KYC/KYB, enabling faster onboarding with fewer user drop‑offs.

-Biometric verification and certified liveness, to prevent multi‑accounting, impersonation, and underage access.

-Real-time AML screening, including sanctions, PEPs, RCA, and adverse media, for audit‑ready compliance.

-Document and address verification, enabling tighter proofing without degrading user experience

-Regulatory-aligned identity verification, ensuring age, jurisdiction, and responsible gaming checks meet evolving licensing and compliance requirements.

According to Ronaldo Kos, VP of Sales at Shufti, the discussions at GLS come at a pivotal moment.

“Operators are shifting toward long‑term resilience. They are looking for identity verfication tools that are adaptable, not just compliant,” Kos said. “This summit is one of the few places where leaders can have open, technical conversations about what the future of gaming safety and integrity should look like.”



Event Details

Payments, Fraud & Compliance Gaming Leaders’ Summit

Date: 17–18 November 2025

Location: JW Marriott, Brickell, Miami

The two‑day summit will be held at the JW Marriott, Brickell, and brings together decision‑makers responsible for payments, fraud operations, AML, compliance, and risk architecture. Its closed‑door format encourages candid exchange on topics such as regulatory reform, identity assurance, responsible gaming frameworks, and emerging fraud vectors affecting global operators.

Shufti’s participation underscores its commitment to supporting regulated gaming markets with verification, fraud prevention, and AML systems designed for high‑assurance environments.

About Shufti

Shufti is a global identity verification and fraud prevention company powering secure digital onboarding and compliance across 240+ countries and territories. Its in-house platform supports over 10,000 government-issued ID types and combines document checks, biometric authentication, device fingerprinting, behavioural intelligence, and expert review to detect sophisticated fraud.

Built for adaptability, Shufti’s technology evolves with each new risk signal, helping businesses meet regulations such as GDPR, eIDAS 2.0, and FATF guidance, without compromising user experience. Today, over 1,000 organisations, including banks, fintechs, gaming operators, and marketplaces, rely on Shufti to protect trust across the customer lifecycle.

