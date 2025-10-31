Shufti to Join Innovation Roundtable Summit 2025, Contributing Strategic Insight on Enterprise Innovation Models

Innovation Roundtable 2025

At Innovation Roundtable Summit 2025, Shufti will explore how enterprises can use Build, Buy, Partner, and Prompt strategies to scale innovation responsibly.

Innovators now choose not only how to build but how to govern; resilience is adapting as models evolve.” — Shahid Hanif, Founder and CEO of Shufti

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shufti, the global identity verification leader, will join senior innovation and technology executives at the Innovation Roundtable Summit 2025, taking place November 4–6 at the Tivoli Hotel & Congress Center in Copenhagen.

Recognized as one of the most influential global gatherings on corporate innovation, the Summit is expecting over 700 senior executives from 250+ multinational enterprises.

The Summit will explore actionable frameworks for scaling transformation, integrating AI, and managing risk in complex enterprise environments. As part of the program, Shahid Hanif, Founder and CEO of Shufti, will moderate a dedicated session titled: “Build vs Buy vs Partner vs Prompt: Strategic Choices for Innovation at Scale.”

“The question is no longer whether to innovate, but how to do it without weakening the foundations of trust, compliance, and control,” Hanif noted. “At Shufti, we’ve tested every path, built core engines in-house, bought selectively for speed, partnered for reach, and now use AI prompts to scale intelligently. We’re excited to share what we’ve learned.”

The roundtable will guide participants through a decision-making framework that many organizations are applying to navigate transformation:

-Build: Invest internal resources to develop proprietary systems or controls.

-Buy: Integrate third-party solutions when speed and scale are critical.

-Partner: Collaborate with industry players to access new capabilities or markets.

-Prompt: Leverage AI and automation to streamline operations and reduce manual risk.



What distinguishes this approach is not the individual strategies, but how and when they are combined. Each has advantages, but each also brings operational, compliance, and strategic implications.

Participants will gain frameworks to help assess their innovation posture, whether speed, scale, or control is their priority. The discussion will also include comparison models for both startups and enterprises across FinTech, digital identity, compliance, and AI transformation.

The roundtable reflects Shufti’s broader commitment to helping enterprises scale securely in a digital-first economy. Known for its in-house technology stack, Shufti enables secure onboarding across 240+ countries and territories, with 99% verification accuracy and a 4.8 TrustPilot review score.

“As global regulation tightens and fraud becomes more sophisticated, innovation must be built on a foundation of trust,” added Shahid Hanif. “That means choosing the right mix of ownership, automation, and collaboration. We look forward to building that future, together.”



Enterprise Lessons from Shufti’s Model

Drawing on Shufti’s own journey, the session will explore how the company has employed each approach to support its evolution into a global trust infrastructure provider:

-Build: Shufti’s core AI engines, biometric models, age verification, and fraud detection systems were developed in-house to ensure full control over performance, privacy, and scalability.

-Buy: Strategic adoption of selected third-party libraries enabled the company to reduce time-to-market without compromising system integrity.

-Partner: Deep integrations with high-risk sectors, including gaming, fintech, and regulated marketplaces, allowed Shufti to localize its capabilities while supporting compliance mandates.

-Prompt: The company is increasingly applying AI-powered prompts to enhance onboarding accuracy, automate case review, and support governance across compliance operations.



Rather than favoring one route, Shufti’s approach has been to adaptively shift between these strategies, using each one where it creates the most enterprise value.

“In high-growth environments, you need to optimize not just for innovation, but for control and accountability,” said Hanif. “The real challenge isn’t deciding which method is best, it’s knowing when each one applies.”

The session is designed to help enterprise executives benchmark their current innovation strategy, assess organizational readiness for automation, and examine how to align operational design with shifting regulatory expectations.

Shufti’s participation reflects the company’s broader interest in helping enterprises scale responsibly. As AI adoption accelerates and digital-first models become the norm, many organizations are facing pressure to move fast while remaining fully auditable and compliant, particularly in sectors where trust is non-negotiable.

Executives attending the Summit will gain access to cross-sector perspectives and frameworks that can be adapted across enterprise sizes and geographies. Shufti’s roundtable contribution will offer not just theory, but a practical map of how innovation and integrity can be aligned at scale.

The Innovation Roundtable Summit 2025 is expected to be a landmark event in the evolution of enterprise innovation, where integrity, speed, and AI converge.

Shufti invites attendees to join the session and participate in the discussion.

Register here to join Shufti’s session: https://shuftipro.com/events/build-vs-buy-vs-partner-vs-prompt/



About Shufti

Shufti is a global provider of identity verification and compliance, supporting enterprises across 240+ countries and territories. Its technology stack is built in-house and includes document authentication, facial biometrics, age verification, liveness detection, device intelligence, behavioral analytics, and more.

Shufti helps regulated organizations, including banks, fintechs, gaming operators, and government agencies, onboard users securely, detect fraud in real time, and meet evolving compliance obligations. With a focus on privacy, precision, and modularity, Shufti enables compliance-obliged enterprises to grow with confidence while upholding the highest standards of integrity and operational transparency.

Trusted by over 1,000 enterprises, Shufti helps organizations meet regulatory obligations, prevent fraud, and enable innovation without compromise. With 99% verification accuracy and a best-in-industry, Shufti is redefining the future of secure identity.

