Blue J and Eide Bailly Announce Major Partnership Expansion to Power Firm-Wide AI Tax Research

The 18th-largest U.S. accounting firm grows its Blue J deployment, signaling a new era of scale and innovation in tax research

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue J , the leading generative AI platform for tax research, today announced a major expansion of its collaboration with Eide Bailly LLP, one of the largest accounting and consulting firms in the United States. The firm will increase its Blue J licenses and make Blue J the main AI-powered tax research solution across all Eide Bailly offices. As part of this expansion, Eide Bailly will rely on Blue J to increase research speed, accuracy, and defensibility across the firm.Eide Bailly, the 18th largest public accounting firm in the U.S., first adopted Blue J in 2023 to accelerate research, improve accuracy, and enhance confidence in complex tax analysis. Following strong adoption and measurable efficiency gains, the firm will now deploy Blue J firm-wide—embedding AI into the daily workflow of f tax professionals across the country.“This is one of those rare moments where the industry takes a real leap forward,” said Benjamin Alarie, CEO and co-founder of Blue J. “The expansion of our arrangement with Eide Bailly is a clear signal that the future of tax research belongs to firms who leverage AI built on accuracy, defensibility, and transparency. We’re proud to collaborate with Eide Bailly as they set a new benchmark for the profession and help redefine the future of tax research.”Eide Bailly first implemented Blue J to modernize tax research, enhance accuracy, and strengthen credibility in client analysis. Early results showed that 92% of Eide Bailly users selected for the initial pilot actively used the platform each month, averaging 46 research questions per professional. Building on this success, the firm expects its enterprise-wide rollout to save hundreds of hours annually—driving greater consistency, efficiency, and confidence across all tax practices.“Our teams quickly saw the difference Blue J makes,” said Stacy L. Erdmann, National Tax Practice Leader, Eide Bailly LLP. “What started as a targeted pilot soon grew from there as staff shared the capabilities. Blue J allows our professionals to research faster, collaborate seamlessly, and reach evidence-based answers with confidence. Expanding this partnership was a natural step — it enables us to deliver the precision and efficiency our clients expect.”The expanded relationship reflects a broader industry shift toward AI-driven collaboration. Across its client base of more than 3,000 organizations, Blue J is seeing accelerated enterprise adoption as firms adapt to new expectations for speed, accuracy, and transparency. Over 78% of Blue J users log in weekly, and fewer than 1 in 700 responses are disputed, demonstrating the platform’s reliability and the deep trust it has earned among professionals.By embedding Blue J’s generative AI platform into its national operations, Eide Bailly is pioneering a model for how large firms can operationalize AI responsibly, securely, and at scale. This collaboration shows how leading firms and innovators can work together to elevate professional standards, enhance client service, and redefine what efficiency and accuracy look like in modern tax practice.###About Blue JFounded in 2015, Blue J delivers generative AI tax research to over 2,800 organizations, including Big Four firms and Fortune 100 companies. Blue J’s conversational platform and curated source library enable fast, confident answers to the world’s toughest tax questions.About Eide Bailly LLPEide Bailly is a Top 20 CPA firm helping businesses work smarter — financially, operationally, and strategically. With 3,500+ professionals nationwide, we deliver practical, forward-thinking tax, audit, and advisory services that help clients perform at their best and grow with confidence. Learn more at eidebailly.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.