Koda Health Oversubscribes a $7 Million Series A to Scale National Footprint as Regulatory Tailwinds Drive Adoption

Armed with fresh, peer-reviewed evidence of clinical and financial ROI, Koda is scaling solutions that align with evolving health policy and system priorities

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koda Health, a digital health company building an AI-enhanced patient decision support platform that enables health systems and payers to scale advanced care planning (ACP) and goals-of-care conversations, today announced it has oversubscribed a $7 million Series A funding round. The round was led by Evidenced, with participation from Mudita Venture Partners, Techstars, and Texas Medical Center.The new capital will enable Koda to scale its operations and meet surging demand nationwide. To support this growth, Koda is also investing in organizational expansion across engineering, clinical strategy, and customer success — building the capacity to deliver its goals-of-care solutions at true population scale.Serious illness care is one of the costliest and most fragmented areas of U.S. healthcare, with more than $200 billion wasted each year on unwanted or inappropriate interventions. Too often, patients face critical decisions without adequate support or advocacy, leading to treatments that conflict with their goals, place strain on families, and drive unsustainable costs.Koda Health closes this gap with an EMR-integrated patient decision support platform that enables education, informed decision-making, and documentation. After asynchronously aligning on treatment decisions through the platform, patients can generate legally valid instructions and forms—such as Advance Directives, DNRs, and Medical Power of Attorney documents—that can be virtually notarized and securely shared, all within the platform.With one in four healthcare dollars spent in the last year of life, alignment through Koda reduces costs by more than 40%—representing billions in potential savings nationwide.“Koda ensures patients’ voices guide care in the moments that matter most, tackling a long-overlooked challenge in healthcare,” said Tatiana Fofanova, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Koda Health. “This funding allows us to create more goals-of-care product lines, expand our national footprint, and bring goal concordant care to millions more patients and families.”This financing round marks a pivotal moment for Koda Health, bringing together some of the most influential players in healthcare and venture capital. The round was led by Evidenced, founded by the former Chief Technology Officer of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and a serial digital health entrepreneur with multiple exits. Evidenced invests in companies positioned to benefit from powerful regulatory and commercial tailwinds — placing Koda at the center of one of healthcare’s most transformative shifts.“Koda is the only company combining technology and service to deliver comprehensive solutions that help health plans, providers, and health systems scale goals-aligned care. With satisfied customers expanding their partnerships and policy shifts reinforcing the need for patient-centered care that also contains costs, we couldn’t be more excited to support the Koda team and their vision” said Sean Glass, Managing Partner at Evidenced.Koda’s platform now supports more than a million patients nationwide through partnerships with leading health systems and payers, including Cigna, Privia, Memorial Hermann, and Guidehealth. These collaborations demonstrate the platform’s ability to scale across diverse populations while delivering measurable ROI across multiple models of care. A recent peer-reviewed study with Houston Methodist ACO further underscores Koda’s impact, showing a 79% reduction in terminal hospitalizations, a 20% decrease in inpatient length of stay, a 51% increase in hospice use among decedents, and nearly $9,000 in average savings per patient — equating to a 42% reduction in median total cost of care. Beyond financial and clinical outcomes, Koda has also achieved an industry-leading Net Promoter Score of 87, reflecting exceptionally strong patient satisfaction and trust.“Too often, patients only find their voice when it’s already too late. Partnering with Koda Health equips our patients with the tools and support to take ownership of their care journeys long before a crisis — raising the bar for what dignity and equity in healthcare should look like. ACP should be core to the toolset of every value-based care organization,” said Dr. Henish Bhansali, Chief Medical Officer of Medical Home Network and Board Member of the National Association of ACOs.Koda goes beyond traditional Advance Care Planning. Its platform helps people facing serious conditions align treatment choices with their personal goals of care. For someone with kidney disease, that could mean weighing dialysis options in the context of what matters most to their quality of life. For a patient with cancer, it might mean weighing aggressive treatment options against fertility concerns.Through condition-specific planning pathways, like Kidney Action Planning, Koda ensures that individuals, families, and care teams are equipped to make and document these critical decisions. By connecting treatment directly to patient values, Koda reduces unnecessary interventions, eases the burden on families, and helps providers deliver care that is truly goal-concordant.“Patients long for clarity, families deserve peace of mind, and providers demand ease of use,” said Desh Mohan, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Koda Health. “At Koda, we make it possible to deliver all three — transforming Advance Care Planning into a compassionate, ongoing dialogue that honors patients and supports families every step of the way.”Koda Health was founded in 2020 by Tatiana Fofanova, PhD; Desh Mohan, MD; and Katelin Cherry through the Texas Medical Center Biodesign Program, which recruits entrepreneurs to solve some of healthcare’s most urgent challenges. What began as three innovators determined to fix one of the system’s most entrenched inefficiencies has grown into a national platform reshaping how serious illness is delivered. With CMS expanding reimbursement for Advance Care Planning and value-based care models rewarding providers for goal-concordant care, Koda is propelled by powerful policy tailwinds. By combining expertise in medicine, policy, and technology, the koda team is setting a new standard for how the healthcare systems honors patient voices at scale###About Koda HealthKoda Health is an AI-enhanced patient decision support platform that enables health systems and payors to efficiently scale goals-of-care conversations, aligning treatment with patient preferences to reduce unwanted utilization.

