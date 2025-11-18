ShakerShutters.com Wins Top Honors at Annual Shareholders Meeting

ShakerShutters.com Wins Awards

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShakerShutters.com (“SHAKER”), the leading manufacturer of ultra-premium exterior shutters in the US, was recognized as the top performing company in the TAPROOT Equity Funds, LLC (“TAPROOT”) portfolio of companies, awarded at the company’s 2025 annual shareholder’s banquet. In addition to winning the award for highest year-over-year revenue growth, SHAKER also won an award for the highest overall customer satisfaction amongst TAPROOT’s portfolio companies. “To say that 2025 has been a busy year for SHAKER is quite an understatement”, says Joe Patterson, SVP of Operations at SHAKER. “Over the past 12 months we’ve experienced 100%+ revenue growth, acquired two complementary companies, expanded both fabrication and paint facilities, added significant new staff, maintained 98%+ positive customer service ratings, all while reducing overall production and order fulfillment times. Outstanding commitment and work ethic across all departments made these achievements possible”, added Mr. Patterson.

We love what SHAKER continues to do in the marketplace and how SHAKER management is growing the business”, says TAPROOT Portfolio Manager, Jeff Boyles. Boyles continued, “SHAKER has become the model for our other portfolio companies on how to successfully balance growth with maintaining the highest levels of customer satisfaction. The sky is the limit for this company and its employees.”

Currently, SHAKER manufacturers and ships shutters throughout the US and services both residential and commercial projects.

About SHAKER: Since its founding in 2017, SHAKER has grown to become the leading manufacturer of ultra-premium exterior shutters for residential projects. In 2020, the company expanded its direct-to-consumer division to provide high-end exterior shutters to homeowners, at factory direct pricing, shipped directly from its Georgia-based production facility. Requests for information about the company should be directed to inquiries@shakershutters.com.

About TAPROOT: Focused primarily on first stage growth businesses, TAPROOT was founded with the goal of identifying successful early-stage businesses and helping provide capital to meet growth demands. The investment group also looks to partner with businesses that are manufacturing ‘made in the USA’ products that are sold direct to consumer and are value/equity building assets. Creating new US-based jobs to help grow the domestic economy is a core focus of the firm. Requests for information should be directed to press@taprootfunds.com.

