Armstrong issues executive order establishing North Dakota Interagency Council on Homelessness
BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today issued an executive order establishing the North Dakota Interagency Council on Homelessness to coordinate relationships among state agencies and homelessness service providers and develop strategies and best practices for preventing and ending homelessness in North Dakota.
“While North Dakota already has a strong network of support services and programs for those experiencing homelessness, we still have individuals falling through the cracks,” Armstrong said. “The Interagency Council on Homelessness will provide a forum for state agencies and service providers to gather information and community input, identify areas for improvement, and recommend strategies to wipe out homelessness and prevent its underlying causes.”
North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) Executive Director Brandon Dettlaff will chair the 12-person Council, and Commissioner of Recovery & Reentry Jonathan Holth will serve as vice-chair. The other members include four Cabinet leaders and six members appointed by the governor:
- North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director Brad Hawk
- North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Director Colby Braun
- North Dakota Department of Commerce Commissioner Chris Schilken
- North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services Interim Commissioner Pat Traynor
- Chandler Esslinger, chair of the North Dakota Coalition for Homeless People
- Shawnel Willer, NDHFA Continuum of Care coordinator
- Bryce Meyer, The Waters Sober Living Homes and executive pastor of operations at Evangel church in Bismarck
- Curtis Regan, associate broker and real estate developer at Dakota Commercial in Grand Forks
- Bismarck City Administrator Jason Tomanek
- Louise Dardis, longtime West Fargo Public Schools educator and principal, board member of YWCA Cass Clay.
The panel will report annually on its progress in preventing and ending homelessness in North Dakota, including recommendations for executive and legislative action.
Armstrong also has proclaimed next week, Nov. 16-22, as Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week in the State of North Dakota. The proclamation can be viewed here.
