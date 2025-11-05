Armstrong thanks EPA Administrator Zeldin for approving ND’s coal combustion residuals program

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today joined U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin for a press conference at the State Capitol to announce approval of North Dakota’s coal combustion residuals (CCR) program. The EPA’s approval will allow the state, rather than the federal government, to permit CCR disposal in surface impoundments and landfills.

“North Dakota has regulated coal combustion residuals effectively for more than 40 years, protecting both the environment and public health, and we appreciate the EPA and Administrator Zeldin for recognizing the strength and responsibility of our state-led approach,” Armstrong said. “The potential to extract rare earth elements and critical minerals from CCR – instead of having to import them from foreign adversaries – makes this approval of our CCR permit program even more important to U.S. energy independence, the economy and national security.”

Read the full news release from EPA here.