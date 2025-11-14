North West Office of the Premier on progress reports of cross-boundary matters with Gauteng province

The Executive Council members of the two provinces led by Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi and acting Premier Lebogang Maile held a successful meeting in Pretoria to consider progress reports on the cross-boundary issues that affect the two provinces. Various workstreams led by Heads of Departments from the two provinces were set up to investigate the cross-boundary issues with a view to providing lasting solutions on the identified challenges.

Some of the challenges that were discussed between the two provinces include the transfer of properties that are currently funded by Gauteng province but are in the North West province, other assets that are in Gauteng province and belong to the North West province, the Industrial Parks, municipal services and the North West Transport Investments (NTI).

The meeting resolved that the workstreams led by HODs should be empowered to urgently finalise matters that are jointly agreed upon, such as transfers of assets and properties, and provide final proposed solutions The two provinces recognize the challenges that bedevil the NTI as a North West entity, which is expected to provide services to the residents of Gauteng but has not been able to do so.

Further that workable and existing investment models should be explored to resuscitate and make it viable. The leadership of the two provinces expressed their commitment to ensuring effective intergovernmental coordination and cooperative governance. Continuous engagements will be maintained to address any residual administrative issues, improve service delivery, and promote equitable development across the affected communities.

Speaking on behalf of the North West Provincial Government, Premier Mokgosi expressed appreciation at the collaboration demonstrated by the leadership of the two provinces while acting Premier Maile reaffirmed the dedication of Gauteng province to strengthening collaboration between provinces in the spirit of unity and efficient governance for the benefit of all citizens. The two provinces have further agreed to convene another meeting in January 2026 to address outstanding matters.

