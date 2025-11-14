Douglas County Young Adult Court Celebrates Graduation of Two Participants

On November 5, 2025, the Douglas County Young Adult Court held a graduation ceremony at the Douglas County Courthouse in Omaha. The Honorable Judge James Masteller presided over the event.

The ceremony marked the successful completion of an intensive program that provides comprehensive mental health treatment, close community supervision, and full accountability. This milestone reflects the graduates’ dedication and perseverance, and the court proudly recognizes their achievement as a testament to the program’s positive impact.

Young Adult Drug Courts offer an alternative path through the criminal justice system for nonviolent, drug-related offenders. These courts utilize a specialized, collaborative team process that operates within the existing court structure. The program is designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. Its goals are to protect public safety and enhance participants’ chances of successful rehabilitation through validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, the use of incentives and sanctions, and a range of rehabilitative and supportive services.

Photos: Judge James Masteller with graduates.