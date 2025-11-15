Los Angeles Luxury Travel Gets an Upgrade as Paramount Limo Launches New Sprinter Van Lineup

Paramount Limo launches new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van lineup to support business travel, group transportation, and special events throughout Los Angeles.

By offering several distinct Sprinter configurations, we can better align vehicle layout, accessibility, and onboard features with what each group actually needs in Los Angeles.” — Sean Seifi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paramount Limo today announced the launch of a new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van lineup designed to support business travel, group transportation, and special events across the Los Angeles area. The expanded fleet broadens the company’s options for customers seeking flexible, chauffeur-driven Sprinter limo rentals in Los Angeles The new lineup includes six distinct Sprinter configurations tailored to different trip types. The Deluxe Sprinter features forward-facing bench seating, with the option of a rear wall and a 38-inch TV. This configuration is intended for everyday group travel and is among the most frequently requested vans in the fleet. All Deluxe Sprinter bookings include a trained professional driver.The Executive Sprinter is equipped with forward-facing captain’s chairs, USB ports, Bluetooth, fiber-optic lighting, curtains, and a privacy partition. A table surrounded by four captain’s chairs can be added, with additional seating behind the table to accommodate up to 12 passengers, along with luggage space. This configuration is intended for corporate events, sporting events, group transfers, and other professional or social occasions and is supported by a dedicated chauffeur.The Sprinter Limousine is designed for occasions when passengers typically remain on board throughout the journey. It includes wraparound seating, an ice box, glass holders, a 45-inch Apple TV, an upgraded sound system, Bluetooth, USB ports, fiber-optic lighting, curtains, and a privacy partition. It does not include rear luggage space, and each booking is paired with a professional chauffeur.For executives and high-profile clients who need to work while traveling, the Jet-Style Sprinter offers four leather captain’s chairs with full reclining capability, leg rests, and massage and heating functions. Seats are adjustable via digital or remote controls and can recline fully into a bed. Each seat features an electronic foldable table, and the cabin is equipped with automatic curtains, a 45-inch Apple TV, USB ports, a 110-volt charging station, mood lighting, and a privacy partition. Two seating layouts are available: four chairs facing each other or all facing forward. This configuration also includes an ice box, glass holders, luggage space, and a suited, professionally trained chauffeur.For equipment-heavy needs, the Cargo Sprinter Van offers a cargo-focused layout with a single front seat and capacity for music or production equipment, crates, and other large items. This option is intended for professional clients with demanding transport requirements and is operated by a suitable professional driver.To support passengers with mobility needs, the ADA Sprinter Van includes an electronic wheelchair lift that allows passengers to board without leaving their wheelchairs. It accommodates up to 7 additional passengers, offers ample luggage space, and features tinted windows. Each ADA Sprinter service includes a suited professional chauffeur.“Our clients have been asking for more precise options that match the purpose of each trip,” said Sean Seifi. “By offering several distinct Sprinter configurations, we can better align vehicle layout, accessibility, and onboard features with what each group actually needs in Los Angeles.”With this expanded fleet, the company is strengthening its Limo Style Sprinter, Los Angeles services for corporate travelers, production teams, families, and organizations that require tailored ground transportation with a professional chauffeur.About Paramount LimoParamount Limo provides professionally chauffeured transportation services in the Los Angeles area, serving corporate clients, event organizers, and private individuals. The company’s fleet includes sedans, SUVs, limousines, vans, and Sprinter vehicles for airport transfers, business travel, group transportation, and special events.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.