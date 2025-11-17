Submit Release
Orland Park Sting FC Organizes Food Drive to Support Local Families

Representatives of Orland Park Sting FC at the Orland Township Food Pantry.

This effort came directly from our members, and it speaks to the kind of community we’ve built here. We’re proud to stand alongside our families in supporting those who need it most.”
— Alex Freidine, Director of Orland Park Sting FC
ORLAND PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the temporary suspension of SNAP benefits, Orland Park Sting FC has completed a community food drive to support families facing increased food insecurity. On November 7, club members, families, and staff delivered donations to the Orland Township Food Pantry, contributing a wide range of non-perishable items to help stock shelves and support neighbors in need.

The initiative was led by Sting FC’s members, reflecting the club’s deep commitment to community values and local engagement. The response was generous and heartfelt, underscoring the strength of the Sting FC network and its dedication to making a difference off the field.

“This effort came directly from our members, and it speaks to the kind of community we’ve built here,” said Alex Freidine, Director of Sting FC. “We’re proud to stand alongside our families in supporting those who need it most.”

Sting FC encourages continued support for the Orland Township Food Pantry. Donations can be made directly through the township’s website.

The club remains committed to fostering leadership, empathy, and civic responsibility throughout its programs and partnerships.

About Orland Park Sting FC
Orland Park Sting FC is a community-centered soccer club dedicated to developing athletes of all ages through high-quality coaching, competitive programming, and inclusive values. Serving the Southwest Chicago suburbs, Sting FC offers youth soccer programs, adult recreational leagues, and wellness initiatives designed to promote physical fitness, teamwork, and personal growth.

Asad Kausar
Orland Park Sting FC, Marketing & Partnerships
info@stingfc.com

