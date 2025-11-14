Boise’s 'Idaho Art Gallery' Opens New Venue Celebrating Regional and National Artists

Idaho Art Gallery

The Idaho Art Gallery celebrated the grand opening of its new downtown Boise location on November 6, drawing more than 500 guests

Opening this downtown space was about creating opportunity — for artists to share their work and for audiences to experience art in new ways.” — Nelli Garibyan, Idaho Art Gallery owner

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Idaho Art Gallery ushered in a new era for the Boise, Idaho arts community with the grand opening of its downtown location on November 6, drawing more than 500 guests to an evening that celebrated creativity, connection, and the growing cultural vitality of the region.Located at 702 W. Idaho Street, Suite 105, the 2,000-square-foot contemporary space opened with BIRDSONG & BATTLECRIES, an evocative group exhibition featuring works by Kirsten Furlong, Cate Bridgen, Diana Stetson, and Sarah Conti. The show set the stage for a curatorial program that will spotlight both established and emerging voices across diverse mediums and themes.“We were thrilled to see such an incredible turnout,” said Nelli Garibyan, owner and manager of the Idaho Art Gallery. “The energy in the space was amazing. It’s clear that Boise truly values its artists and the experiences that art brings to our community.”Purpose-built for large-scale works and mixed-media installations, the new gallery offers an open, light-filled environment designed to foster exploration and dialogue. Garibyan said the expansion reflects both the gallery’s growth and Boise’s emergence as a regional destination for contemporary art.“Opening this downtown space was about creating opportunity — for artists to share their work and for audiences to experience art in new ways,” she added. “Seeing hundreds of people come out to celebrate reminds us why this matters.”The Idaho Art Gallery will continue to operate its original Meridian, Idaho location, representing a roster of local and national artists while offering curation services for private collectors, corporate spaces, and design professionals. Garibyan also co-publishes The Art Guide of Ada County , a regional resource connecting artists, galleries, and collectors throughout southwestern Idaho.About Idaho Art Gallery:Idaho Art Gallery has two locations, the original gallery in downtown Meridian and its newest space in the heart of downtown Boise. Together, these galleries form a vibrant hub for fine art in the Treasure Valley, showcasing diverse exhibitions, hosting artist receptions, and providing a welcoming place for collectors and art lovers alike. The galleries represents artists from emerging talents to established masters, offering diverse artistic perspectives. For locations, hours and exhibit details, visit www.idahoartgallery.com and follow on social media: @IdahoArtGallery.

