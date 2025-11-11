Happy Day Brands and Sysco Unite for 'November Purpose Month' Packaging 1 Million Servings of Cereal Across 15 States

Happy Day Brands Cereal Package

Happy Day Brands and Sysco launch one of the largest single-day hunger-relief events of the year during Sysco’s November Purpose Month.

Sysco’s Purpose Month is a powerful reminder of what happens when partnerships join forces to fight hunger and create good.” — Mark Priddy, Co-Founder and CEO of Happy Day Brands

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sysco colleagues and Happy Day Brands team members will join forces on November 14 at 22 locations across 15 states* in the West Market Region to package and donate more than 1 million servings of nutritious cereal to local food banks and hunger-relief organizations.This collaboration embodies Sysco’s purpose — “Connecting the World to Share food and Care for One Another” — and brings to life Happy Day Brands’ mission to CREATE GOOD by using business as a force for positive change.“Sysco’s Purpose Month is a powerful reminder of what happens when partnerships join forces to fight hunger and create good,” said Mark Priddy, Co-Founder and CEO of Happy Day Brands. “With so many families facing uncertainty as food-assistance programs tighten, this effort matters now more than ever. Together, we’re amplifying our shared mission — fighting food insecurity and uplifting the communities we serve. Every bag of oats we pack represents more than food — it’s a statement of hope, compassion, and purpose in action.”During Purpose Month, Sysco’s 75,000 colleagues across 10 countries and 339 sites dedicate time and resources to giving back to the communities they serve. Each year, Sysco colleagues volunteer thousands of hours to help address food insecurity through donations and partnerships — like this one with Happy Day Brands.“Connecting the World to Share Food and Care for One Another is at the heart of who we are and what we do at Sysco,” said Brett Berglund, West Market President at Sysco. “Purpose Month gives our colleagues the opportunity to live that purpose — to package nutritious food, support local food banks and make a hands-on difference in the communities we serve. We’re proud to stand alongside Happy Day Brands in bringing this effort to life.”Happy Day Brands has built a strong national footprint, with 44 Sysco distribution centers across the country currently carrying its products. The company operates fulfillment facilities in California, Boise and Indianapolis, with a new center opening in Dallas in 2026 to support continued expansion across the U.S. Its better-for-you portfolio includes organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO oats, granolas, nut butters, and plant-based proteins — all crafted to nourish people and planet alike.Through its Good For You, Good For All™ initiative, Happy Day Brands donates meals to Feeding Americafood banks in the same regions where its products are sold — giving Sysco teams and customers a meaningful way to contribute locally. Since 2021, Happy Day Brands has donated more than 7 million meals, nourishing families and strengthening communities across the country.About Happy Day BrandsHappy Day Brands is a B Corporation founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs Mark and Jeanette Priddy. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, the company crafts non-GMO, organic, and gluten-free food products for both retail and foodservice markets, including superfood granola, oatmeal, nut butters, and protein powders. Through its Good For You, Good For All™ initiative, Happy Day Brands donates meals to Feeding Americafood banks across the country — over 7 million and counting. Learn more at www.HappyDayBrands.com About SyscoSysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. This includes restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and more. Sysco operates 339 distribution centers, in 10 countries, with 75,000 colleagues serving approximately 730,000 customer locations. The company generated sales of more than $81 billion in fiscal year 2025 that ended June 28, 2025.As the world’s largest food-away-from-home distributor, Sysco offers customized supply chain solutions, bespoke specialty product offerings, and culinary support to drive customers to innovate and optimize their operations. We act as a trusted business partner to our customers, helping them grow through our industry-leading portfolio that includes fresh produce, premium proteins, specialty products, sustainably focused items, equipment and supplies, and innovative culinary solutions.For more information, visit www.sysco.com . For important news and key information for Sysco investors, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investors.sysco.com.Follow us:###* AK, WA, OR, CA, ID, UT, NV, NM, AZ, HI, MT, CO, NE (Lincoln), TX (Lubbock)

